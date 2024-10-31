Famous Brazilian Port Readies for Busy Cruise Season

Rio de Janeiro, the glitzy Brazilian city known for its nightlife and famous Copacabana and Ipanema beaches, has a thriving cruise-tourism industry at its Pier Mauá port, which is now gearing up for the summer high season.

The port’s 2024-25 season opened on October 27, 2024 with the expedition ship World Navigator arriving with 200 guests onboard. The ship, operated by Atlas Ocean Voyages, is one of 37 ships scheduled to call during the season, several of them more than once.

In total, Pier Mauá, Brazil’s largest cruise port, will handle 107 ship visits, the port has announced.

Pier Mauá will see an estimated 323,000 cruise guests pass through the facility on international as well as Brazilian cruise line ships. Some vessels will spend multiple days in port, embarking or disembarking guests.

“Having an increase in the number of long-stay cruises, of up to four days, this season establishes Rio de Janeiro as one of the most sought-after destinations for national and international cruise passengers,” said Marcello Chagas, operations manager at Pier Mauá.

Several MSC Cruises and Costa Cruises ships are among those that will make regular calls to the port, including MSC Seaview, MSC Poesia, and MSC Orchestra, and Costa Favolosa and Costa Pacifica. Another MSC Cruises’ ship, the 6,300-guest MSC Grandiosa, will be the largest ship to call at the port this season.

The mega-ship will visit on December 5, 2024 and again on April 6, 2025. The December visit will be a port call on the ship’s 17-day voyage from Malaga, Spain, to Sao Paulo, Brazil, with the call to Rio de Janeiro coming at the end of the cruise.

Princess Cruises will have ships calling at Rio de Janeiro this season, too, for the first time in five years. The 2,680-guest Sapphire Princess will stop at Pier Mauá on November 25, 2024, as she makes her way south to Antarctica on a 35-day cruise from Fort Lauderdale.

The 3,560-guest Majestic Princess will visit the port on January 7, 2025, as part of her 18-day cruise from Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Fort Lauderdale.

Another notable ship returning to Rio de Janeiro is Cunard’s Queen Victoria. The 2,500-guest ship will visit the port on February 5 and 6, 2025, during her 52-day “South America Discovery” voyage sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale.

MSC Cruises in Brazil (Photo Credit: Bisual Photo)

Other ships slated to call during the upcoming season include Crystal’s Crystal Serenity; Villa Vie Residences’ Villa Vie Odyssey; Silversea Cruises’ Silver Ray; and Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ Bolette.

Read Also: Things New Cruisers Should Always Do on a Cruise

All of the guests who visit the port will enjoy a renovated luggage area, which has been improved with air conditioning and other comforts.

Rio de Janeiro Port Call Popular on Unique, Lengthy Cruises

Rio de Janeiro’s Pier Mauá is routinely included on world and grand cruises, as ships cross the Atlantic Ocean from the Mediterranean and circumnavigate South America, sailing west to the South Pacific, French Polynesia, East Asia, India, and beyond.

The port is included, for example, on Holland America Line’s 100-day “Pole to Pole” grand voyage onboard Volendam, departing on January 25, 2025. The ship will sail to the Arctic Circle and Antarctica, calling at Rio de Janeiro as she sails the South American coast.

All told, the 1,432-guest Volendam will visit 68 ports in 28 countries on five continents.

Oceania Cruises also has Rio de Janeiro on the itinerary of its “Exotic Atlantic Shores” grand voyage, which departs from Pier Mauá on January 27, 2025. The 684-guest Insignia will sail from Rio de Janeiro to Cape Town, South Africa.

Also, many ships sailing to Antarctica will call at Rio de Janeiro as they make their way south to Ushuaia, Argentina, gateway to the Drake Passage and the White Continent.