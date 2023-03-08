Engine Issue Forces Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship to Adjust Itinerary

Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas cruise ship experienced a slight delay in arrival times at Port Canaveral and Nassau due to engine issues. The captain informed guests of the mechanical limitation affecting one of the vessel’s engines, which reduced the ship’s cruising speed.

The good news is that the engine issues did not affect the ship’s seaworthiness. As a precaution, the crew lowered the ship’s speed. In a gesture of goodwill, Royal Caribbean offered onboard credit to guests equal to the value of one day of their cruise fare paid.

Anthem of the Seas Affected by Engine Issues

Anthem of the Seas, currently sailing a seven-night Bahamas itinerary, which departed New Jersey on March 5, has been forced to reduce its cruising speed due to issues that have affected one of the ship’s engines.

In a letter to guests, the cruise line reassured passengers that their safety and comfort remained the top priority. The ship’s crew was working to repair the engine issue, and the vessel remained seaworthy.

Photo Credit: Mariusz Lopusiewicz / Shutterstock

The letter states: “Our crew is currently working through the issue and making the repairs as we speak.” The good news is that the seaworthiness of the ship was not affected by the engine issues. However, the reduced speed resulted in delays in reaching the scheduled ports of call. As a precaution, the crew lowered the ship’s speed, resulting in a delayed arrival time at Port Canaveral and Nassau.”

Anthem of the Seas was due to arrive in Port Canaveral at noon on March 7, but the Quantum-class cruise ship did not plan to arrive in port until 4 PM due to the reduced speed. Similarly, the arrival to Nassau in the Bahamas was delayed by an hour on March 8.

Royal Caribbean did not specify whether the reduced cruising speed would impact the further itinerary of Anthem of the Seas. The seven-day cruise involves one more stop at Perfect Day at CocoCay, Bahamas, on March 9, before returning to New York City. The ship has two days to make its way back to New York City.

Royal Caribbean Offers Guests Compensation

If passengers had pre-booked Royal Caribbean International shore excursions in Port Canaveral, the cruise line is automatically refunding them as an onboard credit. For those who had booked tours for Nassau, the tours would be rescheduled automatically.

As a gesture of goodwill, Royal Caribbean also gives guests a full day’s fare as onboard credit to compensate for the delayed arrivals in the two cruise ports.

Royal Caribbean said the following: “Understanding this was an unexpected change, we’re providing you with an Onboard Credit in the value of one day of your cruise fare paid. Any prepaid Royal Caribbean International shore excursions booked for Orlando (Port Canaveral) will also automatically be refunded as an Onboard Credit. These credits will be applied to your SeaPass Account and can be used anywhere onboard.”

Photo Credit: LD Media UK / Shutterstock

Anthem of the Seas will continue to sail the same 7-day cruise to the Bahamas through May 1. Afterward, the vessel will embark on an 11-night transatlantic cruise from Bayonne, New Jersey.

The itinerary for the transatlantic voyage includes stops at Ponta Delgada, Azores; Cherbourg, France; Le Havre, France; and Southampton, England, where the ship is expected to arrive on May 12.

Following the transatlantic crossing, Anthem of the Seas will be based out of Southampton, England, from where it will explore Europe. The itinerary includes stops in Northern Europe, Western Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Canary Islands. The 168,666 gross tons Anthem of the Seas will return to New York in October 2023.