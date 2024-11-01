Dress for Relaxation – Suite Perk Not Just for Carnival Suites

Everyone wants to relax on a cruise vacation, and for some travelers, that means the ability to lounge in comfort with a cozy robe. But who gets robes on Carnival cruise ships?

Having a fresh robe hanging in the closet is a well-known perk for suite guests, but it isn’t limited to just passengers who book these elite staterooms.

The question of who gets a robe was brought to the attention of John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, by a concerned guest ready to set sail who wants to be able to relax in such a cozy style.

“We will be staying in a standard ocean view cabin on the Miracle,” the guest explained. “I was told on our roll call that there will be no bathrobes in the room and they are only for suites. When did Carnival become class-based? Are me and my [girlfriend] not good enough to get a bathrobe?”

Roll calls are often social media groups, pages, or forums for guests booked on the same sailing to connect. Unfortunately, these groups can be filled with false information and rumors, leading to misunderstandings.

Heald responds to hundreds of inquiries, questions, and comments nearly every day, often debunking such misinformation – including about Carnival Cruise Line’s comfy bathrobes.

“Thank you and just to confirm that everyone, regardless of the room you book can ask your brilliant cabin attendant for a bathrobe and one shall be given,” he said. “Oh and by the way, I am working with the beards on getting bigger sizes as well.”

While bathrobes may automatically be placed in suite staterooms, anyone onboard a Carnival ship – regardless of their stateroom category – can request a robe to enjoy.

Carnival’s robes are a cozy honeycomb weave in a velour fabric, with “Carnival” embroidered on the front. Each robe has two front pockets and a thick, matching cord for adjustable closure. The robes are available for purchase for $58.95 each, and make a great gift for cruise lovers and Carnival fans.

But do people really use the robes onboard Carnival ships? Every so often, passengers might spy a robe-clad relaxed guest heading to or from the ship’s spa, and the robes are often seen around the pools or even casually in the buffet.

Many guests responded to the original commenter, noting that they enjoy wearing the robes while sipping coffee on their balconies.

Other popular uses include snuggling up to watch Dive-In movies on the pool deck, relaxing in the adults-only Serenity area onboard, or just an afternoon nap by the pool.

Why Aren’t Robes Still in Most Staterooms?

The guest’s confusion about “no bathrobes in the room and they are only for suites” may be from past experiences. Years ago, bathrobes were automatically placed in different categories of staterooms, including all balconies and ocean views.

In recent years, however, the cruise line has discontinued that distribution in part to cut down on laundry. Even if robes were not used during a cruise, it would be necessary to ensure they were cleaned between sailings so they were sanitary for the next guests.

Carnival Cruise Ship Cabin (Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive)

By making robes available by request only, a tremendous amount of laundry can be saved, conserving water, detergent, and crew members’ time.

Furthermore, by removing unused robes from staterooms, guests’ closet space is maximized and unwanted robes will not be taking up either closet or hanger space.

Read Also: Carnival Cruise Line Addresses Luggage Storage Concerns

In addition to cozy bathrobes, there are other items any Carnival cruise guest can request for their stateroom, no matter what type of cabin they have booked.

Extra pillows or blankets, softer mattress pads, extra towels, more hangers, and buckets of ice are all popular requests, and cabin attendants can provide any of them upon asking.

Have you ever enjoyed a Carnival cruise robe? What about other requests in your stateroom? Share your luxury tips on the Cruise Hive boards!