Carnival Cruise Line Addresses Luggage Storage Concerns

Every cruise guest wants to be sure they pack everything they might need for their voyage, from casual onboard clothes to fun beach wear to elegant evening options. But what should we do with empty luggage when cruise ship cabins are not generally known for their generous size?

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, has responded to one guest’s inquiry about the quandary of luggage storage and noted that the cruise line is unable to provide separate storage space.

“On our last cruise (first Carnival cruise for us) we were forced to live out of our suitcases and put them on the couch in our suite. This was on the ship Carnival Vista. It took up too much space. We were disappointed that our cabin steward did not offer to store our suitcases,” the guest explained, noting that another cruise line did offer that service.

“Carnival should offer this too if you want to stay competitive. Sailing on Miracle from Galveston next in a suite again. Is it possible to ask the cabin steward to store empty cases?”

While Heald did not include the name of the other cruise line the guest mentioned that does offer luggage storage, it should be noted that none of the major lines – Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, etc. – regularly offer such a service.

Heald has confirmed that Carnival Cruise Line will also not be able to offer luggage storage.

“Thank you and while I cannot comment about what happens on the [other cruise line], I do know that we do not have the storage space for this, we simply cannot take your suitcases,” Heald confirmed.

Even on a smaller ship with just 2,000 passengers, if every guest has one larger bag and one smaller carry-on size, that would mean 4,000 bags or more to be stored during every sailing, not to mention the added work for crew members to move bags to storage and then re-deliver them prior to debarkation.

“I think it is safe to say most people will store their cases under the bed, right?” Heald asked.

I’m a chronic overpacker myself, and always have plenty of room to store even my largest suitcases under the beds on any class of Carnival ship, from Fantasy to Excel. I typically nest smaller backpacks or bags into the larger bags before shoving them all under the bed.

Some travelers may also choose to store their luggage in the stateroom closets, or opt to “live out of” bags set on couches or chairs, especially for shorter sailings.

Passengers Heading for Cruise (Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive)

Where Do You Store Your Luggage on a Cruise?

Different commenters shared their responses to Heald’s inquiry, offering a variety of solutions, tips, and experiences.

“Oh good grief. My suitcases go under my bed and I have plenty of room in my closet and drawers for my clothes.”

“Mine fit in the closet just fine.”

“Betting that on the other cruise line the cabin attendant put the suitcases under the beds and they didn’t realize it and thought they were stored somewhere.”

Read Also: 6 Ways to Protect Your Cruise Ship Luggage

“We store ours under the bed. Never had an issue, even with a large, hard covered case. Why live out of the suitcase? Closets for your things, & depending on the size of your suitcases, under the bed or they can go in closet.”

“One time there were 3 of us in a room and we asked to have the 2nd pull down left down to place extra luggage on (I packed way too much that trip).”

Heald also posted a poll asking about luggage storage. More than 15,300 votes agree that storing luggage under the bed is best, while just 2,600 prefer storing bags in the closet or not unpacking at all during a cruise and living out of the suitcases.

Do you overpack on a cruise? Where do you store your bags? Share your tips on the Cruise Hive boards!