Don’t Believe It! – Carnival Continues to Debunk Persistent Rumor

Every cruise traveler wants to be properly prepared for their oceangoing getaway, and that includes having the correct paperwork for checking in and boarding the ship.

But what is required? Carnival Cruise Line continues to struggle with rumors about what documentation guests will need to present in 2025.

Social media posts, sailing groups, and YouTube videos continue to support the idea that Carnival Cruise Line will begin requiring all travelers to present passports – and only passports – in 2025, but this is not the case.

The rumor has come to the attention of John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s brand ambassador, several times and in so many ways that he has addressed it yet again.

“It seems lots of people are saying that we are going to be demanding everybody has a passport to cruise on every single voyage starting in 2025,” Heald said. “Please know that this is not true and of course, we would make sure that we announce anything this monumental.”

As it can take several weeks or even months for travelers to obtain official passports, depending on their location, what paperwork they must submit for processing, and the type of processing – regular or expedited – they select.

“Our Chief Communications Officer Chris [Chiames] and his team would advise everybody if a passport is needed for a specific voyage,” Heald explained. “And unless you hear from them, you can use your government issued photo identification and birth certificate.”

According to the cruise line’s website, specific voyages that do require passports are Carnival sailings in Europe, transatlantic cruises, sailings in Australia or New Zealand, cruises to Asia, and transpacific cruises.

From US homeports, any sailings that visit Colombia or Greenland also require all travelers to require a full-sized passport book (a passport card is acceptable for visits to Colombia). This applies even if individual guests do not plan to leave the ship in those ports of call.

Travelers should also note that passport books must be valid for at least six months beyond the end of the cruise to be usable. If the passport is expiring earlier, it will not be acceptable.

Of course, passports remain highly recommended, and can make both embarkation and debarkation smoother for travelers, but they are not required by Carnival Cruise Line.

“I obviously do recommend that if possible you get a passport, but that is very much a personal decision,” Heald confirmed.

Passports Continue to Be a Divisive Topic Among Cruise Travelers

The issue of whether or not to get a passport can be a controversial one among cruise travelers.

While this documentation is not absolutely required by the cruise line, it can make travel far smoother in the unlikely event of an emergency, such as a medical evacuation in a foreign country or being delayed at a port of call and missing the ship.

But if travelers are careful, there may never be a need for a passport at all. I personally took a number of cruises from different US homeports to the Caribbean and Mexico before I ever got a passport, and never had any trouble.

The expense of a passport may also be prohibitive or simply unnecessary, especially if a traveler doesn’t cruise frequently and may only use a passport a few times before it would expire and need replacing.

Carnival Cruise Ship in Port (Photo Credit: Mulevich)

A new US passport for an adult (age 16 and older) currently costs $165 per person – $130 for the application itself and an additional $35 for the execution fee. Renewing an existing adult passport costs $130. For children under the age of 16, the fee is $135 for a new passport.

Special services and rush fees can also add to the cost, such as an extra $60 per application for expedited service plus $21.36 for 1-2 day delivery for even speedier service.

For a family of four, without expedited service, with new passports for two adults and two children, the fees add up quickly to $600 – a significant expense if they do not cruise often or travel outside the US.

Read Also: Passport Book vs. Card – Which is Best for Cruises?

Of course, the counter-argument is that at roughly $200 per adult, that’s only $20 per year for a passport – a small fee for the convenience, ease, and security it provides for travel.

The problem with that argument, however, is that there is no payment plan for US passports and all fees must be paid up front at once, which may not always be possible for travelers on a budget.

Choosing whether or not to get a passport is a decision each traveler must make for themselves based on their personal preferences, including how frequently they sail, where they want to visit on a cruise, their budget, and other factors.

Do you have a passport? Why or why not? Share your thoughts on the Cruise Hive boards!