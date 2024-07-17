Carnival Will Not Stop People Cheering or Jeering Pier Runners

When cruisers may be rushing back to their ship at the very last minute, guests already onboard may cheer, jeer, laugh, or applaud their efforts.

While this can be entertaining to some travelers, others have raised concerns that to make fun of these last-second arrivals is unkind and even cruel. Carnival Cruise Line has reached out for feedback from guests, but also notes that the cruise line will not stop such behavior.

The concept of a “pier runner” is often unknown to first-time cruisers, but is a well-known phenomenon to frequent cruisers.

Cruise Passengers Heading Back to Ship (Photo Credit: Yingna Cai)

Pier runners are those individuals returning to the ship in a port of call just as the gangways are raised and the ship is ready to sail. In some instances, pier runners are even left behind as the ship pulls away from the dock.

Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald recently addressed such late passengers on his popular Facebook page, following comments from guests who have found themselves in that unfortunate position.

“It is always fascinating when people get upset with the ship and then with me because they were late back and were applauded and cheered as they entered the Pier Runners Society,” Heald explained.

Different guests have apparently asked that other travelers not be permitted to cheer, applaud, jeer, catcall, or otherwise make fun of those guests running late to the ship.

It should be noted that this is never an “official” activity listed in the Carnival Hub app or in the printed FunTimes newsletter, but many experienced cruisers find a good spot on the deck to watch the pier as the ship’s all aboard time approaches.

“It must feel awful, but when you’re late back to the ship because you ‘lost track of time’ it really is not feasible for us to tell the thousands of other guests please don’t applaud, please don’t cheer,” Heald said.

Again, Carnival Cruise Line does not officially endorse this activity, but it is a well-known form of entertainment among cruisers, especially at ports better known for a party scene, such as Cozumel and Nassau. Pier runners, however, can happen at any port of call.

Sentiment among commenters is not kind to pier runners, and in fact, many of Heald’s fans have even more colorful, creative ways to “welcome” pier runners back to the ship at the last second.

“I yell out to them ‘Last one on buys a round for the whole ship!’ If Carnival adopted this as official policy, everyone would be on board half an hour before sailing.”

“I laugh my big booty off when folks don’t make it. I’ve been a pier [runner] before, but made it.”

“Making fun of pier runners is the main reason I get a balcony. Hubby and I grab a pizza, a beer, and get our cameras and best jeers ready.”

There are, however, more kindhearted travelers who genuinely wish the best for their tardy cruise companions.

“I am just glad they made it back to the ship and did not get left behind!”

“I haven’t been fortunate enough to see any but I would cheer them on in hopes they make it back on.”

Many commenters also offered tips for how to avoid becoming one of those cheered – or jeered – at the last minute. While every Carnival ship does put the all aboard time prominently in signage near the gangway and in the Carnival Hub app, as well as make onboard announcements when the ship docks, different time zones or a late tour can make even the most conscientious guest tardy to return.

Instead of relying on the time on a cell phone, for example, set an alarm for the number of hours the ship is in port, being sure to subtract an additional hour just in case you need to hustle back. This will ensure you are alerted well before the ship must leave even if your phone adjusts automatically for local time.

Similarly, consider wearing an old-school (non-smart) watch that will not reset itself to local time, and set an alarm when you will need to head back to the ship.

Booking shore excursions through Carnival Cruise Line will keep the ship informed if your tour is late, and for most tours, the ship will be able to wait for your return from an authorized excursion.

Guests who book independent arrangements should allot sufficient time to be sure they are back to the ship well before the all-aboard time, which is typically 30 minutes before the ship sails away.