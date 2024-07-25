Carnival Cruise Line Reassures Passengers Over Documentation

Once again, Carnival Cruise Line has worked to reassure travelers about documentation requirements despite persistent rumors that the cruise line will soon require all guests to have a valid passport.

The rumors spring from social media accounts and tend to generate strong opinions about whether or not cruisers should invest in passports.

The clarification comes through Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, who addresses hundreds of questions, comments, and concerns nearly every day through his popular Facebook page.

Heald often shares his responses in order to keep other guests informed and try to put a stop to confusing rumors.

“We were told if we did not have a passport we will no longer be able to cruise. We use a valid ID and legal birth certificate to board the ship,” the initial commenter said.

“I just saw on [social media] people cruising with Carnival will be required to have passports. Why is Carnival forcing us to get a passport? We refuse to get passports so no more cruising for us if Carnival goes through with this.”

Heald responded quickly and firmly, dispelling the rumor and clarifying what guests can expect if they are required to have a valid passport for their sailing.

“The report made by this chap on [social media] is 100% false, incorrect, and as my late father would always say when he read things like this, ‘a load of old codswollop,'” Heald said.

“There are a few cruises with specific voyages where passports are required including European cruising. However 99% of Caribbean, Alaskan, and Mexican Riviera cruises do not require passports. When passports are specifically required for a unique voyage our Chief Communications Officer Chris [Chiames] and his team send emails to all the guests on that cruise letting them know.”

Carnival Cruise Line’s website offers abundant information on what travel documentation is required for US citizens, permanent residents, and Canadian citizens.

While the cruise line does highly recommend a valid passport that does not expire for at least six months after the conclusion of the cruise, there are other documents that can be used for closed-loop sailings from US homeports. A closed-loop cruise is one that begins and ends in the same US homeport.

If guests do not have a passport, they can use a US passport card, a state-enhanced driver’s license, a certificate of US naturalization, a Native American Indian card, or a birth certificate with a government-issued photo ID.

It should be noted that student ID cards are not considered government-issued and are not valid as cruise travel documentation.

Furthermore, the website specifically notes that “a Mobile/Digital version of a photo ID is not an acceptable form of identification” so travelers should not depend on a picture of their driver’s license, birth certificate, or other ID to set sail.

To further dispel the passport rumor, Heald notes that the cruise line is not in charge of what documentation is required.

“If any changes were made it would come from United States Customs and Border Protection and not Carnival,” he confirmed.

Should Passports Be Taken Ashore?

With passports on travelers’ minds, Heald also took the opportunity to offer tips for whether or not guests should take their passports ashore in ports of call.

“In my opinion you should not take your original passport with you when you go ashore,” he said. “In case of an emergency which meant you could not return to the ship we do indeed have a policy in place.”

“Your passport would be collected from the guest cabin (including retrieving it from the safe) by our housekeeping officers, a Guest Services Officer, and someone from our security team,” Heald explained. “We would then return the passport to the ship’s agent. We have one in every single port who takes care of the ships needs during the time there. The agent would return the original passport to you.”

Ultimately, it is guests’ choice whether or not to take their passport ashore, but it is not required. A simple photo ID along with their Sail & Sign card is all that is necessary to show port security in order to return to the cruise ship after enjoying time ashore.

Whether or not cruisers travel with passports is an individual decision based on their own travel preferences and needs – including where they set sail, what itineraries they enjoy, and how frequently they cruise.

