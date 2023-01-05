Disney Cruise Ship Rescues Man Spotted in Water

The Disney Dream cruise ship came to a halt on Wednesday when a man was spotted in the water and needed an urgent rescue. This news comes during an increased rate of cruise ship rescues of refugees in the Caribbean. However, in this case, it was a man who was not even on a small boat and needed a swift rescue by the ship’s crew.

Disney Dream Rescue

The crew of the Disney Dream needed to launch an urgent rescue operation during the ship’s Caribbean voyage. A man was spotted struggling in the water off the coast of Cuba, and the ship had to divert course to investigate.

Wild. We've stopped of the coast of Havana to help this guy.#DisneyDream pic.twitter.com/YDagwLD9C0 — James Shaw (@JamesDShaw) January 4, 2023

At the time, the Disney cruise ship was sailing between the cruise line’s private island of Castaway Cay in the Bahamas and Cozumel in Mexico. Disney Dream had to come to a halt, and the crew launched a rescue operation using one of the ship’s tender boats. The 29-year-old male was safely pulled aboard and brought to the Disney Dream cruise ship.

He's a 29 year old man from Cuba. Cuban Coast Guard is on the way. He's on a boat with a crew from the Disney Dream now. pic.twitter.com/Y7xh8TYkyT — James Shaw (@JamesDShaw) January 4, 2023

According to passengers onboard, the Cuban Coast Guard later picked up the man from the Disney cruise and taken back to the mainland. The man was fortunate to have been spotted as one of many rescued over the past week by multiple cruise ships.

The Disney Dream is currently sailing a five-night Caribbean itinerary that departed Miami, Florida, on January 2, 2023. Following the rescue off the coast of Cuba, the vessel continued en route toward the second port of call of Cozumel, in Mexico, where the ship is scheduled to arrive on January 5.

No details have been released on the ship’s arrival time into Cozumel and if there is a delay due to the rescue. The first port of call took place at Castaway Cay on January 3. Disney Dream is scheduled to arrive home at PortMiami on January 7, where she will depart again on another five-night voyage.

Multiple Cruise Ship Rescues

Disney Dream’s rescue comes at a time of increased activity off the coast of Cuba, with multiple cruise ships spotting makeshift rafts and boats with refugees onboard. The small vessels have been trying to get to South Florida, approximately 90 miles across the Florida straights.

On January 2, Celebrity Beyond, captained by Kate McCue, spotted a small boat made of styrophone in the Florida straights. There were 19 refugees onboard that were rescued and brought onboard the Celebrity Cruises vessel.

On the same day, during its final day at sea, while heading back to Miami, the new Carnival Celebration cruise ship also rescued refugees that needed help from a small makeshift boat off the coast of Cuba. Another two Carnival cruise ships have also been included in rescues in the same area in the past week.

Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady spotted 18 refugees that needed help, also near Cuba. The ship’s captain, Giovanni Schiaffino posted on social media and was proud of the crew helping after bringing them aboard.

Per maritime law, cruise ships must help those distressed at sea. When a cruise ship does spot something, the authorities are always in contact, including the US Coast Guard.