Disney Cruise Line Will Return to Catalina Island

Disney Cruise Line marks a renewed commitment to one of Southern California’s most cherished destinations in its spring 2024 and 2025 voyages.

Disney Is Returning to the Isle of Romance

Announcing a return to Catalina Island, known as the “Isle of Romance,” Disney Cruise Line will bring back Disney Wonder to the only permanently inhabited island among California’s eight Channel Islands.

In the 2024 and 2025 seasons, Disney Wonder will integrate Catalina Island in its 3- and 4-night Baja Cruises, departing from its homeport in San Diego and visiting Ensenada, Mexico. Prices for these cruises start at $1,796 for a 3-night sailing for two guests and $2,244 for the 4-night itinerary, with a similar offering planned for spring 2025.

Jose Fernandez, vice president, port strategy, development and operations, Disney Cruise Line, expressed enthusiasm for the return, saying, “It’s a special destination that’s filled with charm, unique experiences, culture, and history. We know our guests will enjoy exploring the island, whether they’re connecting with nature, sightseeing, shopping, or dining.”

Disney Magic and Catalina Island (Photo Courtesy: Catalina Island)

Situated 22 miles off the coast of Southern California, Catalina was previously a port stop aboard Wonder’s “Mexican Cruise,” which visited various Mexican locales, including Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada, Mazatlán, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Also originating from San Diego, these Pacific Coast sailings became a highlight for many travelers and have led to the announcement of plans to return.

Disney’s Warm Welcome Extended

Disney’s relationship with Catalina Island dates back to Disney Wonder’s initial visit to the Port of Avalon in the spring of 2022, followed by another season in spring of 2023. Disney Magic also made its inaugural visit in fall 2023.

During this visit, Avalon Mayor Anni Marshall and Jim Luttjohan, president and CEO of Love Catalina, the island’s tourism authority, presented a plaque and key to the ship as a symbol of their ongoing partnership.

Disney Magic and Catalina Island (Photo Courtesy: Catalina Island)

“We were honored to be chosen as an inaugural port of call for Disney Magic and look forward to welcoming Disney Cruise Line to Catalina for many years to come,” said Luttjohan. “We welcome and value Disney guests. We find that many cruisers who first visit by sea, often return for the island’s warm weather, sparkling blue waters, colorful structures and untouched green preserve that offers a truly unique Mediterranean vibe.”

Catalina’s Rich History and Exciting Adventures

William Wrigley Jr., famous for his chewing gum empire, acquired Catalina Island in 1919. He transformed the port city of Avalon into a sought-after resort destination. Notably, in 1972, the island’s conversancy began a significant preservation effort. Today, 88 percent of the island is protected, including the region’s longest publicly accessible undeveloped coastline.

This commitment to conservation ensures that the island’s natural beauty and landmarks, such as the Catalina Casino, home to the Avalon Theater, Catalina Island Museum, Wrigley Memorial and Botanical Gardens, Eagle’s Nest Lodge, Nature Center at Avalon Canyon, and Mount Orizaba, the island’s highest peak, remain pristine for future visitors.

Disney Cruise Line enhances the Catalina experience with unique port adventures, such as parasailing, seal safari cruises, undersea expeditions, a zip line eco tour, and a Catalina Aerial Adventure.

Currently enjoying its first season sailing in Australia and New Zealand, the 83,000-ton, 1,750-passenger Disney Wonder is set to return to the United States in spring 2024, ready to reintroduce its guests to the wonders of Catalina Island.