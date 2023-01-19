Disney Announces New Fireworks and More for Silver Anniversary

Disney Cruise Line reaches a momentous milestone this year as it celebrates 25 years of cruising – the silver anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, the cruise line is planning a number of “Silver Anniversary at Sea” specials, including a new fireworks show from its vessels, delicious menu treats, exclusive souvenirs, and more.

Light Up the Night for 25 Years of Disney Cruises

Disney Cruise Line first set sail on July 30, 1998 with the inaugural cruise of Disney Magic, a short sailing from Port Canaveral to The Bahamas. In 25 years, the fleet has grown to five phenomenal ships offering a wide range of itineraries around the globe. To celebrate the traditional silver anniversary, Disney Cruise Line is planning a range of special onboard events and other commemorative options for guests to enjoy.

The most brilliant and visible celebration of this spectacular anniversary is a new signature fireworks show. Fireworks have been an at-sea staple for Disney Cruise Line since the beginning, but this new show will be an evening extravaganza set to iconic Disney music and a new signature song created especially for this year’s festivities.

Photo Credit: Maria Maarbes / Shutterstock

The new show will be featured on most Bahamas, Caribbean, and Mediterranean cruises from May through September 2023, though weather conditions can always impact show performances.

Guests already familiar with Disney’s fireworks at sea should note that this special anniversary show will be a second night of pyrotechnic brilliance, in addition to the Pirate Night fireworks that are a long-standing favorite of many guests.

Toasting the Silver Anniversary

Another new event for all guests to enjoy to celebrate the cruise line’s 25th anniversary will be a special “Silver Anniversary at Sea” toast with the ship’s captain and cruise director. This will be held one evening on each sailing, and will be a glittering event in the ship’s atrium.

Image Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

Also in attendance will be Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse, in their new teal, blue, and white attire that emphasizes their connection to the sea.

Part of the festivities will also be the “Silver Anniversary at Sea” signature theme song, the lyrics and tune of which have not yet been revealed.

Exclusive Loyalty Gifts

All Castaway Club members – Disney Cruise Line’s loyalty program – who set sail during the “Silver Anniversary at Sea” will receive an exclusive limited-edition framed art print to commemorate their celebratory sailing (one per stateroom, while supplies last).

The design was created by Disney artist Joe Kaminski, whose work is featured in The Art of Disney galleries, Disney resort hotels, and Disney Cruise Line ships, and showcases a nautically-attired Mickey Mouse welcoming guests, with a whimsical confetti overlay.

This loyalty perk comes as Disney Cruise Line is set to unveil the newest tier in its loyalty program, what will be the “Pearl” tier guests can reach after 25 Disney Cruise Line vacations.

When to Sail for the Silver Anniversary

Disney’s “Silver Anniversary at Sea” sailings are only offered for a limited time from May through September 2023. Exact sailing dates vary by ship, and each vessel is offering a variety of itineraries as part of the festivities.

Disney Wish – Port Canaveral departures from May 1 through September 8, sailing to The Bahamas

Disney Fantasy – Port Canaveral sailings from May 6 through September 6, with both Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises

Disney Dream – Departures from multiple homeports (Southampton, Rome, Barcelona, Miami) from May 7 through September 17

Disney Wonder – Alaska itineraries departing from Vancouver from May 15 through September 11

Disney Magic – Bahamas and Caribbean sailings from Miami from May 25 through September 4

Are you hoping to set sail during Disney’s “Silver Anniversary at Sea” celebration? Share your experiences and 25 years of Disney Cruise Line memories on the Cruise Hive boards!