Disney Cruise Line Changes U.S. Documentation Requirements

In the cruising community, it’s widely known that in order to board, guests must present certain documents as proof of their identity and citizenship – with requirements varying based on the cruise line and where the cruise will be sailing.

While adults based in the US can typically show some combination of their passport, a REAL ID compliant driver’s license, and/or a trusted traveler card (NEXUS, SENTRI, or FAST), it can be a little more complicated for kids.

Since kids cannot have a driver’s license and likely wouldn’t possess a government issued ID, the standard at Disney Cruise Line is to verify citizenship and identity using birth certificates for children under the age of 15.

However, the family friendly cruise line is cracking down on their policy so that crew members will only accept original state-issued birth certificates at the cruise port going forward. Photocopies of birth certificates will no longer be accepted.

“For round trip sailings departing from the U.S., Guests using a birth certificate as citizenship documentation are reminded that only an original state-issued birth certificate is acceptable. Guests 16 years of age and older are also required to present a physical government-issued photo ID,” states Disney’s policy.

“Children 15 years of age and younger will need to present an original state-issued birth certificate but do not need to present a government-issued photo ID. Photocopies of birth certificates will not be accepted,” continues the policy.

Photocopies are also not permitted for other official documents, including passports and IDs, as the crew members, as well as border control and customs, must check the real documents very carefully.

These rules apply to the entirety of Disney’s fleet – including the soon-to-launch Disney Treasure and Disney Destiny – with no exceptions.

Depending on the state, it can take around a month to receive an official birth certificate once the request has been made – so parents will need to plan accordingly.

Don’t Forget to Check Passport Requirements

Speaking of which, a must-do prior to any cruise is checking to see if a passport will be required, while it’s still early enough to get one if necessary.

A good rule of thumb is to bring this document along if there is any doubt – and to note that the passport must be valid with an expiration date of at least 6 months after the disembarkation date.

Indeed, it’s also generally a good idea to have your passport on hand even if you don’t need it in case of emergencies or diversions that might bring you to another country unexpectedly, or if you lose your other form of ID.

Additionally, if you are mistaken about passport requirements and don’t have yours with you, the cruise lines may deny boarding without a refund.

Disney Wish Cruise Ship (Photo Copyright: Melissa Mayntz / Cruise Hive)

There are some situations where a passport may not be required, such as a closed loop sailing that begins and ends at the same port within the passenger’s home country, and never enters international waters.

This also applies to domestic cruises in the U.S., that embark and disembark within the country, even if the ports are not the same, and stay in American waters.

However, a passport or visa is always required for international sailings – or if the cruise line requires the document at embarkation regardless of the type of voyage.

What many people also do not realize is that passports are universal regardless of age, meaning kids also need their own. Even infants need passports when traveling internationally.

While last minute passports can be expedited to be issued in a matter of days for a fee (around $60 USD), standard processing is much less expensive and takes around six to eight weeks.

This is another situation where parents will want to plan ahead to avoid extra fees, account for delays, and avoid not having the document in time for embarkation day.

As specific cruise lines and sailings will vary on what documentation they require, it’s always important to check your cruise line’s policies – and many brands will make it easy and issue guides telling guests exactly what they need to bring to the port.