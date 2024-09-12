Dining Changes Made for Sun Princess Ahead of Caribbean Season

As Sun Princess readies for her inaugural Caribbean season this October, Princess Cruises is already changing its onboard dining experience, relocating many of its restaurants.

The cruise line has announced a series of dining venue relocations and name changes that will take effect on October 14, just in time for the 4,300-passenger, 177,882-gross-ton ship to welcome guests to the tropics.

Among the most notable changes is the debut of The Sanctuary Restaurant, located on Deck 8 aft, taking the place of the Americana Diner, which will relocate to Deck 9 aft.

The new restaurant will be exclusive to guests of the Sanctuary Collection, a ship-within-a-ship concept with 80 suites, 123 mini suites, and 12 premium deluxe balcony cabins.

The Sanctuary will provide guests access to a top-deck retreat and high-end amenities, with the Sanctuary Restaurant providing a private dining with ocean views and a custom chef’s menu. Meanwhile, Americana Diner will offer casual dining options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Another highlight is the relocation of The Catch by Rudi, which will now be found on Deck 7 near the multi-story Piazza atrium. Previously located on Deck 9, the seafood-centric venue by Chef Rudi Sodamin serves up modern seafood dishes with international influences.

Additionally, The Butcher’s Block by Dario, also formerly on Deck 9, will now be situated on Deck 7 forward, where the Crown Grill once stood. This collaboration with world-renowned butcher Dario Cecchini offers a family-style dining experience.

The Crown Grill will move to Deck 7 aft, replacing the former Reserve Collection Restaurant, which is no longer needed with the addition of The Sanctuary. It will continue serving high-quality beef, chops, and seafood in an intimate setting.

Sami Kohen, vice president of food and beverage for Princess Cruises, said of the changes, “With the relocation and transformation of these popular specialty restaurants, we’re not only enhancing the ambiance but also optimizing the overall dining experience for our guests.”

He continued, “These new locations allow us to expand capacity while also creating more intimate and immersive culinary environments, ensuring that every meal aboard Sun Princess is truly exceptional.“

Sun Princess Dining Room (Photo Credit: Vintagepix / Shutterstock)

Additional changes include the renaming of the Horizons Dining Room, located on Deck 6 and Deck 7 aft. The venue will now be called Soleil Dining Room on Deck 6 and the Eclipse Dining Room on Deck 7.

The ship’s massive three-deck family activity zone and sports facility, Park19, is also getting a refresh as it becomes the SkyDeck Sports Court & Track.

Sun Princess Wraps up Inaugural Season, Prepares for Caribbean

Sun Princess, Princess Cruises’ largest ship to date, officially launched on February 28, 2024, after a few delays in the lead-up to her debut. Originally slated for a February 8 maiden voyage, the first sailing was postponed twice due to technical adjustments at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.

The first Sphere Class ship’s inaugural season in the Mediterranean, departing from Rome and Barcelona, wowed guests with 30 restaurants and bars featuring collaborations with celebrity chefs like Sodamin and Cecchini.

The vessel will complete its last Mediterranean cruise on September 14 in Barcelona, then reposition to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, via calls in Spain and England. It is scheduled to arrive in its new winter homeport on October 9, 2024.

Its first Caribbean cruise, a 5-night roundtrip sail, will depart on October 14 and call in Puerto Plata/Amber Cove, Dominican Republic, and Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos.

The season will predominantly feature Princess Cruises’ private destination, Princess Cays, in the Bahamas.