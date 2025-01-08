Cunard Vessel Will Return to Alaska for the 2026 Cruise Season

Another cruise line has announced it will be including Alaska in its array of itineraries in 2026, bringing a luxury liner to the waters of the Last Frontier.

Cunard Line revealed it will offer 15 roundtrip cruises to Alaska from Seattle on its 2,000-passenger Queen Elizabeth, which is scheduled for a major makeover in early 2025.

The journeys, ranging from 7 to 12 nights, will be offered for sailings between May and September 2026.

“Alaska is a truly unique destination, and we’re delighted to return with our 2026 program,” said Cunard President Katie McAlister. “Sailing through its spectacular fjords and seeing the immense glaciers is an experience like no other.”

The 2026 itineraries showcase the state’s picturesque landscapes like the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Glacier Bay National Park and Hubbard Glacier.

They also include stops in popular ports like Ketchikan, Haines, and Juneau, Alaska, the latter of which will be imposing a limit of 16,000 cruise ship passengers – 12,000 on Saturdays – beginning in 2026.

The newly announced season expands upon the 90,900-gross-ton Queen Elizabeth’s nine sailings to Alaska in 2025 and begins with a 10-night journey on May 4, 2026.

That initial voyage will take guests through the Inner Passage with stops in Victoria, British Colombia, and Sitka, Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Tracy Arm Fjord, and Ketchikan, Alaska.

The last sailing of the season will be a 7-night itinerary to Victoria, Juneau, Tracy Arm Fjord, and Ketchikan, departing on September 17, 2026.

Read Also: The Best Time to Cruise Alaska: Months to Choose

Passengers selecting the longest cruise, 12 nights departing on May 21, will visit the same ports, as well as Wrangell, Icy Strait Point, Hubbard Glacier, and Haines.

“These voyages promise to create unforgettable memories, and we can’t wait to welcome our guests on boardQueen Elizabeth,” added McAlister.

An Upgrade Ahead of Diverse Itineraries

Last month, Cunard announced Queen Elizabeth will be entering dry dock at Singapore’s Seatrium’s Admiralty Yard February 25 through March 13, 2025, before she begins her 2025 season in Alaska.

During dry dock, the vessel will receive interior and exterior refreshes, including new furnishings and Michelin-enhanced dining options in the cruise line’s signature Grills experience.

Passengers will see the Commodore Club, Queens Room, Garden Lounge, and The Pavilion refreshed while welcoming the new Wellness Café in The Pavilion and the Harper’s Bazaar Wellness at Sea programming.

Queen Elizabeth Cruise Ship in Alaska (Photo Credit: lenic)

In addition to the Alaska itineraries, Queen Elizabeth will offer more extensive exploration through repositioning voyages that will take guests through the Panama Canal.

The vessel begins a 20-night repositioning option from Miami on April 14, 2026, to Seattle, where she will arrive on May 4. During this voyage, passengers will enjoy calls in Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Mexico, and Los Angeles, California, before her Pacific Northwest arrival.

A 32-night itinerary departs earlier, on April 2, 2026, and adds a 12-night roundtrip journey from Miami to Puerto Rico, Antigua, St. Lucia, Barbados, St. Maarten, and the British Virgin Islands before returning on April 14.

Additionally, guests can book a 42-night option, which encompasses the Caribbean and Alaska all in one.

Also offered are various repositioning sailings back to Miami from Seattle, when Queen Elizabeth returns to Miami in September. The longest is a 40-night itinerary.

Bookings for the new cruises opened on January 8, 2025, with Cunard offering up to $800 onboard credit per stateroom for reservations made by March 26, 2025.