Largest Small-Ship US Cruise Line Will Double Alaska Presence

America’s largest small ship cruise line is planning to infiltrate Alaska in a big way in 2025, promising to double its capacity to guests who want to delve deeper into the Last Frontier.

Competing against larger cruise lines that dominate the waterways, American Cruise Lines has ambitious plans to bring two ships to the area that can navigate the northernmost US state’s less-traveled waterways.

This is also good news with larger Alaskan towns fighting for restrictions on the influx of cruise passengers.

With its ships the American Constitution and the American Constellation leading the charge, American Cruise Line’s 2025 itineraries include two brand-new Alaska National Parks cruises for exploring Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks.

In addition, the cruises will sail through Glacier Bay National Park and the Inside Passage during the cruise line’s biggest Alaska season to date.

“Among all the options available for cruising Alaska in 2025, American’s ships and itineraries offer a unique way to explore this bucket-list region,” said American Cruise Lines.

“The company’s offerings are notable, because they blend small-ship expedition access with large-ship luxury and comfort on board,“ the cruise line continued.

Both 4,057-gross-ton ships accommodate just 170 passengers and measure between 269 and 304 feet in length. In fact, American Constellation, which was built in 2018 – a year after American Constellation – was designed specifically to navigate Alaska’s waterways and Puget Sound.

The news of the Alaska expansion follows a growth year for American Cruise Lines, which added four new ships in 2024 by acquiring vessels from the now-defunct American Queen Voyages.

With the addition of the new vessels, including the largest paddlewheel steamboat ever built, American Queen, the cruise line now operates a fleet of 23, making its not only the largest small-ship cruise line in the US but the nation’s largest river cruise line as well.

The new cruises will include pre-cruise stays, overnights in the national parks, and land tours.

Alaskan Adventures

The 2025 Alaska season features five diverse itineraries, including the new 19-day Grand Alaska National Parks voyage and the 16-day Alaska National Parks adventure.

Launching on June 18, 2025, American Constellation will embark on the first of four Grand Alaska National Parks options from Fairbanks to Juneau through September 6.

American Constitution will offer the same journey beginning on August 27.

American Cruise Line Alaska (Photo Credit: American Cruise Line)

The ships will visit 18 ports of call during its 12 days at sea, including Anchorage, Seward, Haines, Sitka, Petersburg, Wrangell, and Tracey Arm. Seven additional days will feature guided trips in Denali and Kenai Fjords.

The 16-day option, also available on both vessels, features 7 days of guided exploration in the parks with a 9-day sailing from Fairbanks to Juneau to similar ports, minus Sitka and a scenic visit to the Inside Passage.

This shorter option launches July 6, 2025, on American Constitution, although the first voyage is already sold out. There are seven additional journeys, the last of which departs on American Constellation on August 25.

Additionally, the cruise line is offering the itineraries in 2026, with bookings already open.

The first of five Grand Alaska National Parks voyages of 2026 will launch on American Constellation on June 7, 2026, while American Constitution’s June 28, 2026, departure will be the first of eight for the Alaska National Parks itinerary.

Returning to the schedule in 2025 and 2026 are three additional and popular American Cruise Line routes, including the 8-night roundtrip Southeast Alaska cruise from Juneau, the 15-night one-way Alaska Inside Passage voyage from Seattle to Juneau, and the 11-night Alaskan Explorer roundtrip sailing from Juneau.