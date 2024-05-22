Cunard Reveals Andrea Bocelli Will Perform at Major Christening

Cunard has disclosed more exciting details about the upcoming christening ceremony for its new ship, Queen Anne, announcing that renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will headline the roster of performers who will entertain at the gala event. The 3,000-guest ship will be named in Liverpool, England, on June 3, 2024.

Bocelli, the iconic singer famous for mixing opera and pop — creating what has become known as “popera” music, will be among celebrities performing at the ceremony, which is being hosted by musician Matt Willis and his wife, Emma Willis. Other performances will feature the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and musicians from the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts.

The christening will take place at the tail-end of Queen Anne’s 14-night British Isles Festival Cruise, which sails roundtrip from Southampton on May 24, 2024 and calls at Edinburgh, Kirkwall, Orkney Island, Invergordon, and Greenock-Glasgow, Scotland; and Belfast, Northern Ireland, before arriving in Liverpool on June 3 for her naming event. One final port call, at Cobh-Cork, Ireland, will be made before the ship returns to Southampton.

Andrea Bocelli

“Liverpool is known the world over as Cunard’s spiritual home, and we are thrilled to announce Maestro Bocelli as part of our incredible line-up of talented artists and performers for this special event,” said Katie McAlister, president of Cunard.

“This celebration is a tribute to our rich history and a testament to the enduring bond between Cunard and the city of Liverpool. We look forward to honoring this legacy with a celebration of unforgettable performances that reflect the spirit and vibrancy of both our company and this magnificent city,” McAlister added.

Bocelli, who has been blind since the age of 12, has released 17 albums. He made his debut at the New York Philharmonic in 2006 and at the Metropolitan Opera in 2011.

“It’s an honour to be performing in Liverpool, for the Official Naming Ceremony of Queen Anne. This event promises to be a beautiful celebration of artistry and craftsmanship, which perfectly captures the spirit and elegance of Cunard’s new ship. To be taking part in such a historic occasion, in a city rich in cultural heritage, truly brings me great joy,” said Andrea Bocelli.

Queen Anne, which was delivered to Cunard by the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy, on April 19, 2024, sailed her maiden voyage from Southampton on May 3, 2024.

The 113,000-gross ton ship is currently operating a 14-day Canary Islands voyage roundtrip from Southampton, calling at Funchal, Portugal; Arrecife, Lanzarote, Las Palmas, and Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands; and La Coruna, Spain.

Queen Anne’s First Season Features 111-day World Voyage

Following her naming ceremony, Queen Anne will home-port in Southampton and sail a variety of cruises to the Western Mediterranean, Canary Islands, Norwegian fjords, Scandinavia, and Northern Europe. Getaway cruises as short as 2 nights are offered, along with longer voyages of up to 18 nights.

Read Also: Cunard Unveils Global Voyages for 2025-2027

Queen Anne Arrival in Southampton

In January 2025, she will operate her inaugural world voyage, setting sail on January 9, 2025 along a 111-day route that will take her to destinations in North America, Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The itinerary includes transits through the Panama Canal and the Suez Canal – if tensions in the Red Sea region ease, and passage is determined to be safe.

The 14-deck Queen Anne features Cunard’s three categories of service, Queens Grill, Princess Grill, and Britannia. Design highlights include a two-level Royal Court Theatre, 15 restaurants, several sports courts, and the Mareel Wellness & Beauty spa.

Cunard partnered with two-Michelin star chef Michel Roux, famous for his restaurant Le Gavroche, to devise a unique menu for Queen Anne‘s exclusive Queens Grill restaurant. Roux also has revamped the offerings in the ship’s Golden Lion pub.

The new-build joined three Cunard ships on the high seas: the 2,700-guest Queen Mary 2, and Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria, each with a capacity for 2,000 guests.