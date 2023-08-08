Cunard and Michelin Star Chef Developing Menus for New Cruise Ship

Cunard has revealed a new collaboration with the two-Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux. In a bid to elevate the dining experience on their upcoming ship, Queen Anne, they’ve turned to the expertise of Roux to reenvision and enhance the culinary offerings.

Besides revamping the iconic Golden Lion’s pub menu with Michel Roux, Cunard is hard at work creating a new dining experience onboard its newest ship. This includes four new dining establishments that will be featured onboard Queen Anne.

Michel Roux Teams Up with Cunard

Two Michelin star chef Michel Roux has teamed up with Cunard, the cruise line announced today, August 8. Roux is well known for his restaurant Le Gavroche and has worked with several highly acclaimed chefs before becoming a Michelin-starred chef.

The distinguished chef will work closely with Cunard’s culinary development team to devise a unique gala menu exclusively for the Queen Anne‘s Queens Grill restaurant.

Further, Roux is set to revamp the Golden Lion pub’s menu, promising a gastronomic journey that retains the comfort and familiarity of a pub meal but with a refined twist. The Golden Lion is a staple aboard every Cunard ship. Known for its authentic British pub ambiance and specially brewed beers, it offers guests a slice of familiarity.

Chef Michel Roux

These culinary highlights will launch as Queen Anne sets sail in May 2024 and will be rolled out across the fleet following the maiden voyage of Cunard’s newest ship.

Michel Roux said: “It is an absolute privilege to be working with Cunard’s hugely talented and passionate culinary development chefs as we countdown to the launch of their newest ship Queen Anne.

“For me, there is no better recipe than blending high-quality ingredients with elegant execution to create unforgettable experiences for diners, and I am incredibly excited to showcase our elevated, reimagined pub classics to Cunard guests very soon.”

Also Read: Cunard Line Names Captain of Queen Anne, Reveals New Ship Details

Dining Onboard Cunard’s Newest Ship, Queen Anne

Beyond collaborating with Chef Roux, Cunard has expanded Queen Anne‘s dining repertoire. Four new restaurants will grace the ship: Aji Wa, Aranya, Sir Samuels, and Tramonto. Each venue presents a distinctive ambiance and menu, ranging from the seasonal flavors of Japan in Aji Wa to lavish steak and seafood offerings in Sir Samuels.

Queen Anne Golden Lion Pub

Aranya promises a multi-sensory exploration through India’s rich spice tapestry. Not to be outdone, Tramonto offers a Mediterranean-inspired menu, where guests can dine al-fresco.

Angus Struthers, Acting Senior Vice President of Cunard: “We’re excited to share a flavor of what will be served on board Queen Anne in 2024. Cunard is renowned for high-quality dining options, and we’re delighted to be working with the very best chefs at the top of their different culinary fields to offer such a wide range of dining options to our guests.”

Queen Anne Sailing 2024

Queen Anne, at 113,000 gross tons, is a Pinnacle-class cruise ship capable of carrying up to 3,000 guests. Scheduled to be primarily homeported from Southampton starting May 2024, Queen Anne will also sail from Hamburg, Kiel, and Civitavecchia next year.

From January 2025 the ship will cruise from Southampton to cities such as New York, San Francisco, Sydney, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai.

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy, Queen Anne promises to be a groundbreaking addition to Cunard’s illustrious fleet, marrying tradition with innovation.