Cunard Line Shatters Bookings Record in 2024

Introducing a new ship to a fleet always brings excitement and increased bookings, but one cruise line has found its newest vessel and expanded cruise programs has led to its best year in bookings, ever.

Cunard Line has surpassed previous booking milestones in 2024, reporting a 23 percent year-on-year increase in guest reservations compared to the same period in 2023.

From January 1 to October 31, 2024, the luxury cruise line secured an additional 73,000 guest bookings, marking the highest numbers for this timeframe in the company’s 183-year history.

The surge follows the highly anticipated debut of Cunard’s newest ship, Queen Anne, and the rollout of expanded cruise itineraries for 2024 through 2027.

Said Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, “As we look ahead to 2025, we are proud to report record-breaking bookings that demonstrate the continued strength of Cunard’s commercial performance.”

“As an iconic British brand with growing international appeal, Cunard continues to attract travelers from across the globe who are drawn to the timeless elegance and modern luxury we provide,” she continued.

McAlister also praised the launch of Queen Anne for increasing Cunard’s capacity and attracting loyal and first-time guests. In fact, the cruise line witnessed a 49 percent increase in first-time bookings in 2024.

Additionally, both UK and North American markets contributed to the cruise line’s success, with a 24 percent increase in bookings from the UK and a 29 percent jump in North America.

The international appeal of Cunard also grew, as more than half of the bookings during this period came from outside the UK. Campaigns in international markets yielded a 22 percent rise in guest reservations.

New Ship and Itineraries Propel Growth

The introduction of Queen Anne, which debuted in May 2024, is noted as a pivotal reason for Cunard Line’s surging bookings. Following the 113,000-gross-ton vessel’s launch and consequent naming ceremony in Liverpool in June, the cruise line immediately saw record-breaking bookings.

The addition of the 2,996-passenger ship brought Cunard’s fleet to four ships for the first time since 1999, joining Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, and Queen Elizabeth, each capable of carrying 2,061 to 2,081 guests.

The Art Deco-inspired Queen Anne spans 14 decks and features 15 restaurants, Broadway-style entertainment at the Royal Court Theatre, a spa, ballroom dancing, outdoor recreation like pickleball, and a retractable-dome pool for all-weather enjoyment.

The ship also boasts the largest curated art collection at sea, with works from over 300 contemporary artists.

Another reason behind Cunard’s successful year was the introduction of new cruise programs that included the release of its winter 2025-2026 and summer 2026 itineraries in March, followed by the winter 2026-2027 program in October.

Cunard Line Ships

Its most recent announcement revealed more than 40 new itineraries across the fleet scheduled between October 2026 and April 2027, encompassing 101 destinations across 57 countries.

These voyages include the opportunity for guests to explore more than 60 UNESCO World Heritage sites and gives 22 overnight port stays and 26 late departures to enhance cultural immersion.

It was also unveiled during that time that Queen Anne will embark on her inaugural South American voyage during a 56-night roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale featuring maiden calls in Barbados and various Brazilian ports.

Cunard’s growth is on par with its parent company’s overall bookings. The cruise line is owned by Carnival Corporation, which also operates Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises and P&O Cruises Australia.

In the third quarter of 2024, Carnival Corporation reported record-breaking performances and said 2026 bookings were elevating the company to an all-time high of nearly $7 billion in customer deposits.