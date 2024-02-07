Cunard Enjoys Double-Digit Booking Spike in January

Cunard, the iconic British cruise line that operates some of the world’s best-known ships, experienced a stellar booking month in January, breaking previous records for similar timeframes in the last 10 years.

The cruise line, a Carnival Corporation brand, is in the spotlight this year as it gears up for the highly anticipated launch of its first new ship in more than a decade.

Reservations Rise By a Stunning 25%

January proved to be a robust booking month for Cunard Line, with the number of guests booking staterooms ballooning by 25% compared to the highest booking level of the past decade. Bookings are in demand for 2024 as well as future years.

Part of the celebratory atmosphere at Cunard is tied to the upcoming launch of its first new ship since 2010, Queen Anne, due to enter service in early May 2024. The 3,000-guest Pinnacle-class ship will join Cunard’s existing fleet — Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mary 2, and Queen Victoria.

“As we prepare to navigate what is set to be a truly ground-breaking year for Cunard, it has been fantastic to have such a strong start to the year. The appeal of Cunard is strong for guests across the world and is particularly strong for sailings across Europe on our new ship Queen Anne,” said Katie McAlister, president of Cunard.

The upbeat booking report from January 2024 followed an exceptional sales record from early 2023, when Cunard reported having its busiest wave season in the previous decade. Wave season refers to the industry’s tradition of offering its best promotional fares and perks during the first quarter of each year.

Cunard Cruise Ships (Photo Credit: ATGImages)

At the time, summer itineraries and the maiden season of Queen Anne were seeing strong momentum. Among the summer itineraries likely to be in high demand in 2024 are Alaska cruises.

A series of sailings aboard Queen Elizabeth are being enhanced with new pre- and post-cruise add-on tours aboard the iconic Rocky Mountaineer train. The Vista-class ship, carrying 2,092 guests, will cruise roundtrip from Vancouver, British Columbia, on 7- to 12-day voyages along the Alaskan coast.

Cunard to Celebrate Queen Anne’s Launch in May 2024

Anticipation is building for Cunard’s newest ship, Queen Anne. The ship will debut on May 3, 2024 with her maiden voyage roundtrip from Southampton, England, but her naming ceremony will be held a month later in Liverpool, England.

Cunard announced on February 5, 2024 that Queen Anne will be christened with great fanfare in Liverpool on June 3, 2024 during a voyage around the British Isles. The 14-night journey will depart Southampton on May 24, 2024, with the ship calling at Edinburgh, Invergordon, and Greenock, Scotland; Belfast, Northern Ireland; and Liverpool. The line has not yet revealed who the ship’s godmother or godfather will be.

Queen Anne Cruise Ship (Image Courtesy: Cunard Line)

Read Also: What is Wave Season for Cruises and When Is It?

The cruise line, in recent months, has revealed details about the design, services, and amenities the new vessel will offer guests. She will, for example, offer outstanding cuisine under the guidance of two-Michelin star chef Michel Roux. The chef is best known for his longtime London restaurant, Le Gavroche.

Roux is working with Cunard’s culinary development team to create a unique gala menu exclusively for the ship‘s Queens Grill restaurant. Cunard will open four new dining venues aboard Queen Anne, including Aji Wa, offering Japanese specialties; Aranya, dishing up Indian cuisine; Sir Samuels, with steaks and seafood; and Tramonto, serving Mediterranean-inspired fare.

Queen Anne is under construction at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Marghera, Italy.