Cruises Cancelled Unexpectedly for MSC Cruise Ship

MSC Cruises has announced the cancellation of multiple cruises scheduled for April 2023 due to the extended shipyard stay of the MSC Seaview in Malta. The company is now working to accommodate affected passengers.

The drydock period for MSC Seaview was supposed to take just two weeks. However, this timeline has now more than doubled.

Unexpected Delays Lead to Cancelled MSC Seaview Cruises

MSC Cruises has been forced to cancel several cruises in April 2023. The cruise ship arrived in Paolo, Malta, on March 31, 2023, following its last voyage, which concluded in Barcelona two days prior. The ship was initially scheduled to spend two-and-a-half weeks in dry dock before resuming cruising on April 17 in Genoa, Italy.

However, the nearly five-year-old ship is now facing longer-than-expected repair times, according to Kreuzfahrt Aktuelles. This has led to the cancellation of seven cruises, with guests being informed by MSC Cruises about the changes to their plans.

MSC Seaview Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Salvador Aznar / Shutterstock)

During the shipyard period in Malta, technical and inspection work was planned for MSC Seaview. It is not clear what the exact issue is that is taking longer, although several online sources mention extensive engine work that is being performed. The cruise ship’s sistership, MSC Seaside, suffered engine problems in July last year, forcing the vessel into dry dock for repairs.

The cancelled cruises include those departing from Genoa on April 17, 24, and May 1; Civitavecchia on April 19 and 26; and Palma de Mallorca on April 21 and 28.

MSC Cruises is working to accommodate affected customers and provide them with alternative options for their travel plans while also providing them with onboard credit to be used on a future voyage. MSC Seaview is now expected to resume operations on May 3, departing from Civitavecchia – two and a half weeks later than initially scheduled.

MSC Seaview: Summer in Europe and Winter in Brazil

Upon resuming operations, the MSC Seaview will spend the 2023 summer season cruising the Western Mediterranean through November 18. During the winter month, the cruise ship will sail around Brazil.

During the summer, guests can sail on week-long voyages from various ports in the Western Mediterranean, including La Spezia, Barcelona, Cannes, and Genoa. MSC Cruises offers passengers the flexibility to begin and end their cruises at different ports, with the cruise duration also variable.

Photo Credit: LukeandKarla.Travel / Shutterstock.com

From November 18 to December 5, 2023, MSC Seaview will sail on a 17-night MSC Grand Voyage cruise. The voyage will start in Genoa, Italy, on November 18, before going to Palma de Mallorca, Cartagena, and Malaga, Spain.

Following the calls in Spain, MSC Seaview will visit Casablanca, Morocco, and the Canary Islands, from where the ship will sail across the Atlantic Ocean. In Brazil, the ship will visit Salvador de Bahia and Ilheus and conclude in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on December 5.

The 153,516 gross tons MSC Seaview is a Seaside-class cruise ship constructed by Fincantieri, in Monfalcone, Italy. Delivered in June 2018, the 4,132-guest cruise ship is the sister ship to MSC Seaside.