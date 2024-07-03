Cruise Passenger Wins Huge Upgrade in Onboard Bingo Game, Goes Viral

One couple is still riding the high after winning the jackpot – literally – on their Azamara cruise. Garett Talcott was onboard Azamara Quest with his husband, Michael Rivera, for a 20-day Antarctic cruise last December, at the end of 2023.

According to their social media profiles, Talcott is an online kindergarten teacher, allowing the couple the flexibility to travel and cruise often.

Cruise Passengers Wins Suite for Playing Bingo

But this cruise was like no other when Talcott won big during an onboard game of Blackout Bingo on the second day of the cruise.

Blackout Bingo is harder than regular bingo because it requires the winner to be the first to complete their entire bingo card rather than just a single line – which is challenging in its own right!

But of around 30 hopeful players, luck was on Talcott’s side – and he won the couple an upgrade to the World Owner’s Suite – the nicest, largest, and most luxurious accommodation out of the 361 staterooms aboard the 710-passenger ship.

The price of the World Owner’s Suite is estimated around $50,000 (USD) for a 20-night sailing. Considering the couple spent around $450 on bingo cards, they made their investment back many times over.

In a now viral video on his TikTok (@vividmichael), the cruiser happily showed off their surprise suite, which they got to enjoy for the remaining 19 days of their sailing.

In the clip, Talcott shared all that the 560 square foot stateroom had to offer – including a 233 square ft wrap-around private balcony, a mini bar, a spacious living room with a separate master bedroom, a large master bathroom with a full sized tub, two large televisions, and floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors in the living room and master bedroom.

“Awesome job winning Bingo, baby,” exclaimed Rivera as he high fived his smiling partner. “We have a butler, we have internet, we have all the dining services. Thank you, Azamara!”

Indeed, all Azamara suites – across its fleet of 4 ships – come with perks like a dedicated butler, in-suite afternoon tea, served daily by said butler, and complimentary spirits.

Since the TikTok was posted on June 29, 2024, it has been viewed over 688,000 times.

When Will Azamara Quest Return To Antarctica?

Talcott and Rivera won big while they were cruising on a 20-day voyage to Antarctica in December of 2023. But Azamara Quest has since sailed on to other parts of the globe.

The R-class vessel – one of the first to launch the luxury cruise line in 2007 – is currently sailing throughout Europe. The ship is operating a series of unique, immersive voyages focused on destinations like Iceland, the British Isles, Norway, Scotland, and Irerland – with every itinerary offering something different.

As of the time of publication, the 30,277 gross-ton vessel is in the middle of a 13-night Iceland Intensive voyage that embarked from Reykjavik, Iceland, on July 1, 2024.

The ship will call on Grundarfjordur, Iceland; Siglufjorour, Iceland; Akureyri, Iceland; Husavik, Iceland; Seydisfjordur, Iceland; Runavik, Faroe Islands; Thorshavn, Faroe Islands; Lerwick, Shetland Isles; and Aberdeen, Scotland, before disembarking in Edinburgh, Scotland, on July 14.

On September 20, 2024, the ship will embark from Valencia, Spain, on a 59-night Grand Voyage to Chioggia, Italy, where she will temporarily homeport from until she embarks on a 62-night Grand Voyage to Cape Town, South Africa, on October 19, 2024.

The 2000-launched vessel, which was originally known as R Seven, Delphin Renaissance, and Blue Moon, won’t actually make it back to Antarctica until February of 2026.

Embarking from Buenos Aires, Argentina, on February 8, 2026, the 22-night Southern Quest voyage will call on bucket list destinations like Antarctic Sound/Peninsula, Antarctica (an overnight call); Port Stanley, Falkland Islands; Punta Arenas, Chile; and more.

But hopeful cruisers can rest assured that they do not have to wait for Azamara Quest to return to Antarctica to try their luck at Bingo. The popular cruise game is offered on most sailings across the fleet – including Azamara Journey, Azamara Pursuit, and Azamara Onward, the cruise line’s newest addition.