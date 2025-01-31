Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise Line News

Cruise Passenger Racks Up $47,000 Bill for Flu Treatment

By Catie Kovelman
Last Update:
Reading Time:3 min.
Norwegian Encore Docked in Miami
Norwegian Encore Docked in Miami (Photo Credit: Just dance)

You can receive daily cruise news updates directly to your inbox, so you don't miss a thing! Go ahead and Subscribe here.

One couple is living a nightmare after their free cruise vacation ended up costing them nearly $50,000 due to a bout of the flu. 

Mike Cameron, and his girlfriend, Tamra Masterman, were excited to win a free Caribbean cruise onboard Norwegian Encore – which they embarked on earlier in January. 

It’s unclear which sailing the couple was part of, but the Breakaway Plus-class ship has been exclusively offering the same 7-night itinerary out of Miami, Florida – which features calls on Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas. 

The cruise started out as the vacation of a lifetime – that is until Cameron came down with a bad case of flu that required three days of treatment from the onboard medical center. 

Before disembarking, he was given a bill for $47,638.79. As the cruise lines typically require medical debts to be paid prior to the conclusion of the sailing, Norwegian maxed out both credit cards the couple had on file – and they still owe around $21,000.

“We didn’t get a chance to pay. They just took it out. Yeah, they just maxed our two credit cards out,” Masterman told Fox 9 News

The couple did purchase $20,000 in travel insurance through Norwegian Cruise Line that they expected would protect them from something like this – but so far the insurance claim has not been approved. 

“The traveler’s insurance doesn’t want to pay it until we run it by our health insurance.The health insurance doesn’t want to pay it because it’s abroad.“ Masterman explained.

While receiving treatment, the healthcare workers also did not give the couple any reason to suspect such a massive bill was coming their way. 

“Everyone in the medical ward kept saying ‘don’t worry, you’ve got $20,000 coverage, you’ll be just fine,’” Cameron said, speaking to his own experience.

With no resolution in sight, and interest adding to the bill, the couple is currently considering bankruptcy – and fear that they may lose their home or cars. 

Norwegian Cruise Line Responds

As the story has begun to make waves online, NCL’s reputation has taken a bit of a hit. 

“NCL at it again with sleazy stuff,” one person wrote on Reddit. 

“What on earth? What kind of treatment did he need on board that cost that, and how can the cruise line coverage refuse to pay it? Seems crazy,” another person added. 

Read Also: How to Stay Safe and Enjoy Your Cruise Vacation

But, while Norwegian Cruise Line has not issued a public statement on this matter, NCL did send the couple a letter explaining that their medical center pricing is “closely comparable to other cruise lines and is what we believe to be fair and reasonable.”

Norwegian Encore Cruise Ship in Miami
Norwegian Encore Cruise Ship in Miami (Photo Credit: YES Market Media)

It is true that cruise ship medical centers across brands are notorious for costing quite a bit more than care on land – largely because the ships have to maintain a fully equipped medical center with qualified staff present or on call at all times.

Just to name a couple of examples from last year, a passenger onboard Norwegian Bliss received a bill for over $2,000 after seeking treatment for sea sickness while cruising in Alaska. 

In May of 2024, a cruiser had to be evacuated mid-sailing from Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas after becoming sick and suffering from multiple seizures – and was still handed a $2,500 bill on his way out

But while these bills were excessive, the price of Cameron’s care is a marked increase that seems out of the realm of reason.

Fox 9 News asked a Norwegian spokesperson if the bill really is standard, who said the cruise line is looking into whether the charges are typical for flu treatment. 

GigSky Cruise SIM

If you enjoyed the article and would like no fuss daily cruise news to your inbox directly from Cruise Hive, you can Subscribe here.

Catie Kovelman
Catie Kovelman
Catie is an award-winning journalist and researcher. By day, she helps market new movies and TV shows as a senior research manager. But by night, she loves writing cruise news. In addition to Cruise Hive, Catie has contributed to a variety of newspapers, magazines, and other online publications, such as The Plaid Horse, Unwritten, YourTango, Fangirl Nation Magazine, Chapman Magazine, the Orange County Register, and Voice of OC.

Don't Miss Cruise Hive's Daily Update!

Free expert cruise tips and news from Cruise Hive! We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Don't Miss Any Cruise News!

We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Latest Cruise News

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD © 2008-2025. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copy link
CopyCopied