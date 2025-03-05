Cruise Overboard Incident Claims the Life of Rock Star’s Fiancée

In a tragic turn of events, a passenger who went overboard during “The 80s Cruise” has not been found three days after last being seen and has been declared dead.

“It is with broken hearts that we share the sad news that Kimberly Burch has passed away,” the guest’s family shared on social media.

“She was a beloved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, and aunt. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her,” the post continued.

“We ask for prayers during this time for our family as we try to wrap our minds around this heartbreaking tragedy.”

Burch, 56, was sailing with her fiancée, Taime Downe, lead singer of the rock band Faster Pussycat, one of the performing acts during the annual chartered cruise celebrating the tunes of the 1980s.

The voyage took place on Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas, with more than 40 musical performances scheduled, including those by Adam Ant, Christopher Cross, Men at Work, Warrant, and Sheila E.

In a final social media post from the ship on its March 2, 2025, departure date, Burch shared a selfie with Downe, captioned, “We made it aboard @the80scruise.”

Preliminary reports say Downe and his band had finished their set 90 minutes before the incident, and revealed Burch and Downe may have gotten into an argument following his set.

It is alleged Burch jumped overboard from a balcony cabin on Deck 8 shortly after 10 p.m.

Passengers aboard the 3,286-passenger vessel reported “Oscar! Oscar! Oscar!” – the call for “man overboard” – around 11 p.m., as the band Squeeze was performing.

As the music came to an abrupt stop, so did Explorer of the Seas.

Its rescue crew, joined by crew from Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Pearl, which was sailing nearby, searched for Burch in the waters about 20 miles south of Freeport, Bahamas.

Explorer of the Seas Overboard (Photo Credits: DJ Superfly & Merrillie Redden)

The ships were relieved by rescue teams from the US Coast Guard, the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, and an AIRMIA MH-65 rescue helicopter, but none were able to locate Burch.

“Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort, is working with local authorities, and we are providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time,” Royal Caribbean released in a statement.

“To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share,” it continued.”

Bahamian authorities are now investigating Burch’s death. Her mother told TMZ that she didn’t feel her daughter intentionally hurt herself.

Chartered Nostalgia

“The 80s Cruise” is not associated with Royal Caribbean. Instead, it is a chartered event operated by Entertainment Cruise Productions, based in St. Louis, Missouri.

The 7-day cruise from Miami departed on March 2 and is still sailing its scheduled itinerary that included visits to Nassau, Bahamas; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Royal Caribbean’s private destination, Labadee, Haiti.

It isn’t expected to return to Miami until March 9, with passengers remaining on board enjoying the ninth sailing of the “ultimate 80s party.”

Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas (Photo Credit: Merrillie Redden)

One of many themed cruises organized by Entertainment Cruise Productions, others voyages have sailed successfully without incident, including “The 90s Cruise,” a Comic-Con Cruise, the High Seas Rally, and a Star Trek-themed voyage.

A 10th-anniversary 80s voyage is also planned from Port Canaveral, which will take place February 27 to March 6, 2026, aboard Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas.

That sailing features musical guests Bret Michaels, Billy Ocean, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Berlin, OMD, Taylor Dayne, Sugarhill Gang, Quiet Riot, and Glass Tiger.

Entertainment Cruise Productions is one of a string of themed cruise operators delivering fans an opportunity to sail with musicians, celebrities, and other notable figures.

The events feature meet-and-greets, photo ops, themed events, and live performances. The company has not issued a statement on Burch’s death.