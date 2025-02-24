Themed Star Trek Cruise to Set Sail With William Shatner

Beaming up to a cruise port near you – Star Trek: The Cruise IX will set sail where no one has gone before as the voyage celebrates all things Trek from February 20-27, 2026.

The themed sailing will be especially festive as it will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of the iconic show that spawned a galaxy of fans. The original series Star Trek debuted in September 1966, followed by Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987), Deep Space Nine (1993), and Voyager (1995).

Newer spinoffs, reboots, and series include Enterprise, Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks, and more – all of which will be part of the festivities onboard Star Trek: The Cruise IX.

“We’ve planned a week of incredible, once-in-a-lifetime experiences to honor the 60th anniversary of Star Trek,” said Christ Hearing, Partner and Executive Director of Theme Cruises at Entertainment Cruise Productions.

“We’re creating events and activities that revel in the shows and films spanning the six decades that followed The Original Series. We are grateful to Paramount Consumer Products for giving us the opportunity to mark the anniversary year with the biggest fans in the universe.”

The iconic cruise will set sail aboard Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas, and both cruise fans and Star Trek fans are in for an adventure indeed.

The 7-night itinerary will visit Puerto Plata, San Juan, and Perfect Day at CocoCay, giving guests fantastic destinations to enjoy but still having plenty of time to immerse themselves in a galaxy’s worth of fun onboard.

The appropriately chosen Voyager-class Adventure of the Seas is homeported year-round from Port Canaveral on Florida’s Space Coast and can welcome more than 3,000 guests aboard. Also onboard are 1,185 international crew members to ensure everyone has a phenomenal sailing.

An Unprecedented Lineup of Stars

While Star Trek: The Cruise always brings together an impressive list of the show’s actors, writers, makeup artists, and more, this special anniversary sailing has perhaps the most iconic roster ever.

Already confirmed to be aboard are William Shatner (Captain James T. Kirk), Walter Koenig (Pavel Chekov), Jonathan Frakes (Will Riker), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), John de Lancie (Q), Armin Shimerman (Quark), Robert Picardo (The Doctor), Connor Trinneer (Charles “Trip” Tucker), and many more.

“Celebrating this milestone with both William Shatner and Walter Koenig is a dream come true for fans,” said Hearing.

Additional celebrity appearances will be announced in the coming months as more “crew members” sign on to what is sure to be a memorable voyage.

Image Credit: Entertainment Cruise Productions

Along with the shows’ stars, other key figures will also be onboard, including writers, authors, makeup artists, astrophysicists, and other experts and consultants who have helped create the phenomenal universe of Star Trek.

Guests will have plenty of opportunities to make unique Star Trek cruise memories through interactive discussion panels and Q&A sessions, themed parties, meet-and-mingles, cosplay events, nightly shows, game shows, themed trivia sessions, comedy improv, and much more.

Furthermore, Adventure of the Seas will enter in to the spirit of the sailing with a transformation into her themed appearance, complete with new signage, themed bars, and other special surprises on this one-of-a-kind cruise. Watch out for watermelons carved with the Star Trek logo!

Pricing for Star Trek: The Cruise IX starts at $2,480 per guest for an interior stateroom and is as high as $12,290 for the ship’s Royal Suite. Balcony staterooms range from $4,520 to $4,770 per person.

Read Also: Royal Caribbean Suite Perks – Is It Worth Upgrading?

The cruise price includes not only the typical cruise amenities – meals, activities, and entertainment – but also the themed events including interviews, parties, and more. Some “Artist Hosted” events may require an additional sign up and extra fees.

It should be noted that this themed cruise is a complete charter sailing and unavailable to book except through the exclusive website.

Further details about the unique voyage will be released in the months to come as the launch date approaches. For fans, the time is sure to pass faster than warp speed!