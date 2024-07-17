Cruise Lines May Boycott Spanish Ports Amid Anti-Tourism Protests

The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has warned that cruise liners might boycott popular Spanish destinations, including Barcelona and Mallorca, if anti-tourism protests and hostile actions towards tourists continue to escalate.

Protests have been particularly intense in places like Barcelona, where tourists have been sprayed with water and pelleted with debris by demonstrators carrying signs that read, “Tourists go home.”

Similar demonstrations have taken place in Mallorca, where beaches have been blockaded by angry locals. Residents of Spain argue that tourism is driving up housing costs and making it unaffordable to live in city centers.

They also say the influx of visitors often outnumbers residents in smaller vacation destinations like the Canary Islands. This increased traffic is affecting roads and infrastructure and diminishing quality of life.

However, CLIA highlighted that protestors’ behavior is damaging the reputation of Spain and other destinations and could lead to changes in cruise itineraries.

“Tourism-phobia is not only a problem in Spain, but also in France and other Mediterranean countries, but visitors are increasingly sensitive and the scenes that have been seen in places like Barcelona have an impact on the reputation of the destination,” said CLIA’s European director, Marie Caroline Laurent.

Despite the ongoing protests, CLIA does not foresee a drop in turnover for the cruise industry, which anticipates a 10 percent increase in capacity over the next five years. However, the shift in the destinations cruise ships visit may favor locations that are more welcoming to guests.

Countries in the Middle East and Asia are making significant investments to boost their cruise tourism sector and are welcoming guests with open arms. Saudi Arabia first welcomed cruise ships into its ports in 2021 and plans to welcome 1.3 million passengers annually by 2025.

The Arabic nation will launch its first cruise line in December, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to see an 89 percent increase in cruise capacity in 2024, according to the 2024 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

It reports that the number of ships operating in the region – nearly 90 – is a 40 percent increase over 2023.

Efforts to Limit Passengers in Spanish Ports

In response to rising frustrations, several Spanish ports are implementing or considering new restrictions on cruise ship entries.

In Majorca, authorities are advancing plans to further limit the number of cruise ships allowed to dock. The Balearic Islands have already set a cap of three ships per day in Palma, but local officials are pushing for even stricter measures.

In the Canary Islands, residents are increasingly vocal about the need for sustainable tourism solutions to address overtourism. Nearly 57,000 people across all seven islands held a protest at the end of April. Proposals include implementing stricter controls on cruise ship entries.

Barcelona’s mayor also recently publicly supported limiting the number of cruise ships and passengers. The city council is examining ways to manage the influx of tourists. This includes potential caps on daily arrivals and exploring alternative docking locations to distribute the tourism load more evenly across the city.

Despite these local efforts, national authorities in Spain have shown reluctance to impose outright bans on cruise ships. The Spanish government rejected calls for blanket restrictions, arguing that the cruise industry is a significant contributor to the economy.

Similar debates are unfolding in Valencia. While some local leaders push for partial bans on cruise ships, others emphasize their economic advantages.

In 2023, Spain received nearly 4,500 cruise ships and welcomed over 12 million cruise passengers, setting a new record. The figures are expected to rise when the season concludes in 2024.