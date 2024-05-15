World’s First Arabian Cruise Line Opens Bookings

Passengers eager to experience the Red Sea aboard the first Arabian cruise line can now reserve a stateroom on AROYA Cruises, Saudi Arabia’s inaugural cruise line venture.

Launched by Cruise Saudi, AROYA can accommodate up to 3,362 passengers in 1,678 cabins, including Balcony and Sea View Cabins, Suites, and Villas. The impressive ship stretches over 1,000 feet in length and weighs 151,000 gross tons.

“The launch of our cruise line to commercial markets is an important milestone for both AROYA Cruises and for the tourism landscape in Saudi,” said Dr. Joerg Rudolph, president of AROYA Cruises. “We are thrilled that the public can now book sailings with us as we strive to reinvent the meaning of holidays in Arabia.”

He added, “We have been steadfast in our mission to create a Remarkably Arabian cruise line offering for guests at sea and onshore, commercially and sustainably, and we look forward to sharing this with our passengers.”

Petra, Jordan

The cruise line’s inaugural sailing is set to commence on December 16, 2024. The 3-day roundtrip cruise from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, will explore the Red Sea and visit the Cruise Saudi-owned private island for a day on the beach. This announcement comes during a time when multiple cruise lines are cancelling routes via the Red Sea.

Additional 3-day voyages will follow, with similar itineraries offered through May 22, 2025.

Four-day voyages, also roundtrip from Jeddah, launch on December 22, 2024, and call on Egypt’s resort town Sharm El Sheikh, located on the Sinai Peninsula, during the “World of Discoveries” voyage, or Al Aqaba, Jordan, where guests can take excursions to visit Petra during the “Cultures from the Depths of the Sea” journey. These kick off on January 5, 2025.

Three longer cruises are also available, including a 6-night “Legacy of the Desert and the Waves” voyage from Jeddah. Visiting both Al Aqaba and Sharm El Sheik, with an overnight call in the latter, the cruise is available March 31, 2025,

The “From the Shores to a World of Wonders” 7-day voyages, available January 9 and February 20, 2025, add Cairo (Ain Sokhna) to the extended itinerary.

Setting Sail with a Bevy of Amenities and Unique Offerings

The Arabian cruise, which will carry 1,600 crew members, is setting sail as a “floating resort” featuring extensive amenities and entertainment options across its 18 decks. The ship’s entertainment offerings will be diverse, with 20 venues, including a 1,018-seater AROYA Theatre, which will host a variety of performances and movies.

AROYA will also offer a nearly 20,000-square-foot kids’ zone, one of the largest in cruising, with a water park featuring five water slides and a splash zone. There will also be exclusive places for women with dedicated hours, including a swimming pool, gym, and thermal spa.

The spa, Blossom by AROYA, will be available for men and women and offers a comprehensive range of services in various treatment rooms.

As an Arabian ship, AYOYA will also feature prayer rooms, including separate rooms for men and women. Also unique will be the more than 17,000-square-foot souk-inspired retail space, which will emulate a traditional Arabian marketplace experience.

New Aroya Cruises Ship

AROYA Cruises will include international dining with five complimentary restaurants, 11 specialty restaurants, and 12 cafes and lounges. Notably, IRTH, the first Saudi restaurant at sea, will feature traditional Arabian dining.

VIP guests can select the Khuzama offerings that include complimentary Internet and Wi-Fi packages, 24-hour in-room dining, and butler service. Exclusive benefits will include preferred services and amenities, from priority boarding, luggage delivery, and disembarkation to priority seat reservations at select entertainment venues.

Khuzama guests will also have access to an exclusive lounge and bar. The category entry begins with 420-square-foot Deluxe Suites, featuring a queen bed and a double sofa bed and balconies that can accommodate four people, and climbs to the 4,219-square-foot Royal Villa, featuring six bedrooms, two living areas, a dining area, a kid’s playroom, and eight bathrooms.

Traditional cabins range from 129-square-foot interior cabins for two to 291-square-foot balcony cabins, which can accommodate up to five people and have a queen bed and a double sofa bed.