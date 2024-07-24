Cruise Line Launches New Behind-the-Scenes Tours

Fred Olsen Cruise Line has introduced a behind-the-scenes tour across its fleet of three smaller-sized ships, Bolette, Borealis, and Balmoral.

The new “Ship and Sea” tours, limited to 12 participants, are part of the cruise lines’ Signature Experiences, which often feature onboard commentary, expert talks, demonstrations, and other programs to provide a more immersive experience.

The new offering allows guests to explore the inner workings of these ships, including visits to the galley, the engine control room, the bridge, and even the laundry room. During the tours, passengers can personally participate in navigation and chart-reading sessions with captains and senior crew members.

Chef Cooking on Borealis (Photo Credit: Fred Olsen Cruise Line)

James Moss, itinerary product manager at Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, expressed excitement about the new tours, stating, “We are thrilled to be able to offer our guests these brand-new tours, which will help them uncover the secrets and challenges of running a cruise ship.”

Moss went on to explain that guests will discover all the details, such as seeing the volume of food needed to feed guests and crew, and they will have the opportunity to meet and speak with crew members and experience life on board the cruise ships.

“We have limited spaces on the tours,” added Moss, “to ensure it is an enjoyable, immersive experience and they really get to know what it’s like running a cruise ship day-to-day.”

The tours, priced at £49 per person, include a keepsake lanyard and a professional photo. Tours can be booked through guest services.

Behind-the-Scenes Experiences

Several cruise lines offer behind-the-scenes tours. Carnival Cruise Line, for example, provides a “Behind the Fun Tour,” where guests can explore “back of the house” areas like the engine control room, staff dining areas, main galley, and other spaces not typically seen by guests.

Limited to just 16 participants, guests of the Behind the Fun tours, starting at $90, receive light snacks and branded goodies, including a baseball cap, as well as commemorative photos.

For passengers aboard Princess Cruises and Royal Caribbean cruises, the Ultimate Ship Tour and All Access Tours, respectively, provide similar limited experiences exploring behind-the-scenes operations from bow to stern.

Guests with Fred Olsen Cruise Lines will now find exploratory tours on the 1,338-passenger, 62,735-gross-ton Bolette, 1,353-passenger, 61,849-gross-ton Borealis, and 1,340-passenger, 43,537-gross-ton Balmoral.

Departures are available from Southampton, Portsmouth, Liverpool, Newcastle, and Edinburgh, U.K. ports, as well as Dover, where it began sailing for the first time in July 2024.

Highlights include Balmoral’s upcoming 15-night roundtrip cruise from Edinburgh, Scotland, on August 7 to Portugal during the upcoming Perseid Meteor Shower and exploring Norway’s waterways and ports in search of the Northern Lights aboard Borealis.

Bolette, homeported in Liverpool, England, is currently cruising to Greenland, Iceland, and Canada on summer voyages. It will also visit the fjords, departing from Liverpool, England, on September 21, and will remain along the coast of Spain and the Canary Islands through the end of 2024.

Additional Signature Experiences aboard Fred Olsen Cruise Line vessels include Scenic Discoveries, which feature nature specialists sharing details about local landscapes and wildlife and discussing the history and culture of destinations during scenic routes.

Other programs include Treats of the Region, which features culinary demonstrations of local dishes, and Sky at Sea, which offers stargazing opportunities.