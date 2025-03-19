Couple on Cruise Fall Victim to $32,000 Scam Mid-Sailing

Experienced cruisers are no stranger to the dangers of various scams during a cruise, such as dodgy ads to book cruises via phone numbers and taxi scams at the different ports of call, which one recent cruise guest fell victim to, which Cruise Hive reported.

However, Stephen and Karen Ratchford fell victim to a newer and growing type of scam known as SIM swapping while taking a cruise onboard one of the P&O vessels in October of 2024.

This is a method used to transfer someone’s phone number to a new SIM or eSIM so that they can take control and access data.

Once the number has been swapped, scammers can gain access to the phone’s emails, banking information, and other personal data using text verification – which is exactly what they did to the Ratchfords.

During a port call in Split, Croatia, the couple realized something was up when they no longer had access to their phone numbers.

It’s possible there was a delay in the realization, as the couple likely would not have been using their cellular plans at sea. The cruise lines typically urge guests to keep their phones in airplane mode and invest in a Wi-Fi package to prevent data roaming charges, too.

“Some scammer got hold of new SIM cards with our numbers – which obviously meant we lost ours – and they had total control of our phone numbers,” Stephen told Grimsby Live, a news outlet that covers their hometown of Grimsby, UK.

Unfortunately, the scammers had used their information to take out big loans in the couple’s name – one of which was for £25,000 (or about $32,492 USD) with HSBC Bank.

They also applied for overdrafts and racked up a £150 (or $195) mobile phone bill using premium messaging services.

“When you are stuck on the other side of the world on a ship, and you hear this sort of thing going on, it is quite worrying. Thank goodness P&O let us use the phone, otherwise God knows where we would have been,” Stephen said, after describing the situation as “absolutely horrendous.”

P&O Cruises was not involved in the scam, but the crew members did what they could to help the couple out.

While the cybercriminal could have been another cruise guest, it’s also possible that the SIM jacking did not take place on the ship or in a cruise port at all.

Other Cruisers Need To Be Aware

The good news is that the stressful ordeal had a happy ending. Once the fraud was revealed, all the charges were reversed and the banks cancelled any of those loans and overdrafts.

The Ratchford’s UK-based cell service provider, iD Mobile, even gave the couple a goodwill payment of £75, or $98 USD, as compensation for the hassle. There’s a chance some providers may not be so generous!

Stephen is now making sure others don’t fall for the SIM jacking scam so that they can take measures to protect their devices, especially during a cruise!

“I want to raise awareness that two-tier verification is only any good if you are in charge of your phone… I’m quite savvy and if I’ve never heard of a SIM card swap I’m guessing a lot of people haven’t,” the 64-year-old said.

Two Mobile SIM Cards (Photo Credit: Djohan Rianto)

He was also quite surprised something like this could happen in the first place as he never “pressed a link or answered a phone call” that seemed suspicious.

So, what can people do to stay safe from this sophisticated cyber attack? In addition to practicing internet safety to avoid phishing traps, be careful what you post on social media – especially if your profiles are public.

In order to gather enough information to convince cellular companies that they are you and have permission to switch your SIM card, fraudsters often use social media as a starting point to get to know their targets.

For example, they might use your social media to figure out where you went to high school or college – as high school mascots and alma mater’s are common answers to security questions.

You can also help protect yourself by setting a special PIN number with your cell phone carrier that must be used to make any changes and isn’t available elsewhere online.

Additionally, take this as your sign to download an actual authentication app for important verifications on your device – which is more secure than just using your phone number for confirmation texts.