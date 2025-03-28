Could Carnival Be Considering Dress Code Changes?

Ah, dress codes. We had them in school, and we still have them on cruises.

However, cruise dress codes are in place for a reason. You do not want to see someone’s feet (or worse!) when you are trying to enjoy a meal.

One cruiser unfortunately did experience some discomfort on their recent Carnival cruise when fellow passengers decided to disregard the dress code in dining areas.

This passenger took to Facebook to share their grievances about the poorly enforced dress codes while on the 2,124-passenger Carnival Legend.

“Our one complaint is the dress code in the main dining room! Too many men wearing hats – concert tee shirts – flip flops!” complained the poster. “We saw this even on elegant nights!”

Carnival’s dress code suggests dressing in ‘Cruise Casual’ — which is outlined thoroughly on their website.

For women, this means wearing casual or summer dresses, trousers or skirts with a blouse, jeans, and even elegant shorts. The men’s suggestions include dress pants, polo shirts, jeans, and of course elegant shorts.

What are elegant shorts and why are they casual? The world may never know.

This dress code also asks guests not to wear basketball shorts, flip-flops, cut-off jeans, swimsuits, or tracksuit trousers. While these clothing items might seem more casual, the cruise line wants to make sure all guests feel comfortable when dining.

The poster also added, “In the buffet area – people in bathing suits – no cover ups – bare feet!” No thank you.

As for Elegant Nights, the dress code is a bit more strict — along with the cruise casual clothing restrictions, this version also does not allow for shorts, jeans, sportswear, and baseball caps.

However, this poster pointed out that neither dress code is being enforced as they should.

The post tagged Carnival Cruise Line’s brand ambassador John Heald to ask for help in understanding why people are allowed to dress in such a way on a cruise that would be unacceptable elsewhere.

Heald quickly responded, initially hoping that the dress code violators did not spoil the cruise.

In an interesting twist, however, he then went on to express that the dress code might need to be revisited.

“I do think we need to take another look at the dining recommendation dress codes. We haven’t as it really is impossible to police this completely,” he said.

While it may be hard for the crew to enforce these guidelines fully, what is and isn’t suitable dining attire seems to be becoming a recurring issue for guests.

Denim Deja Vu

Just days ago a large debate was sparked after a passenger complained about men wearing jeans during an elegant dinner while on the 2,610-passenger Carnival Spirit.

Jeans are not recommended for elegant dining experiences with Carnival Cruise Line, but this passenger decided to let it affect them.

Unlike the poster from Carnival Legend who clarified they still had a great time, this cruiser was livid about their experience and thought the cruise line would lose guests due to the poorly enforced dress code.

Again, in comes Heald to save the day! After suggesting the passenger should not let other’s fashion choices bother their dining experience, he created a poll to see how fellow cruisers felt about others wearing jeans for formal occasions.

The results were that most would not care if they saw someone wearing jeans, though maybe a new one poll is now warranted about wearing shoes!

Carnival Cruise Line’s Elegant Nights were formerly known as Formal Nights — the ships even used to have a shop where passengers could rent formalwear.

Over time, the dress code has become significantly less strict, and Heald has heard it all when it comes to complaints.

Another recent issue on Carnival Legend was whether or not military uniforms were appropriate in dining areas.

The complaint came from a cruiser when he spotted three men wearing uniforms. These US military service members were celebrating their retirement from their careers, but apparently it was too much for this one guest.

After badgering Heald on why this was allowed, the poster added, “It brings back to a reality that [guests] are trying to get away from, so I’m not just speaking for myself. What does cruising have to do with war.”

Carnival Cruise Line does allow for military uniforms to be worn, and Heald suggested this one passenger simply should look away.

Bare feet and a full uniform are two very different instances, however. It may be worth it for the dress codes to be reconsidered and more strictly enforced moving forward — though many might appreciate the cruise line keeping it casual.

After all, cruisers just want to have fun!