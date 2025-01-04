Carnival Explains Loss of Once Popular Formal Service

Fashion trends come and go, but it isn’t changing fashion and the relaxing of onboard dress codes that completely eliminated one once-popular fixture aboard Carnival cruise ships.

Until the early 2000s, guests could look their best through the services of onboard formalwear shops and fast-service tailors, but no longer. Why not?

The disappearance of formalwear shops and fast-service tailors is due to an event that many cruisers might not recall, but that had repercussions for these services that closely resemble a much more recent global event the cruise industry would rather forget.

The issue was brought to mind by Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, who often reminisces from his early days as a cruise director. Recently, a guest asked him whether or not Carnival still offers tuxedo rentals onboard, which brought to mind the unique fashion recollection.

“Yesterday someone asked me if we still rent tuxedos on board,” Heald explained. “We don’t and in fact it has been many years since we did this and those rental spaces have now been changed to the fabulous Cherry on Top Shops which are of course festooned with candy.”

Cruisers from the early 2000s will remember the tuxedo and formalwear rental shops, which also offered fresh long-stemmed roses and rose bouquets, some fashionable accessories, and other regalia popular for what were then called Formal Nights.

At that time, dress codes for the Main Dining Room dinner were much more strictly enforced on that evening, and it wasn’t uncommon to see gentlemen in distinguished tuxedos and ladies in glittering gowns.

Heald, however, also recalls another popular onboard service at the time, provided by fast-service tailors.

“As I answered this question I was reminded of something else we used to have on Promenade Deck in the early 2000s… Hong Kong Tailors,” he said. “They had a big set up on Promenade Deck forward and advertised made-to-measure men’s suits which would be ready in a week and shipped from Hong Kong to the guests home address.”

As cruise director, it was Heald’s job to promote this business collaboration, and he did so by having a suit made for himself. Following rather thorough measuring, his custom-made suit was delivered to the ship two cruises later and was surprisingly well-fitted and luxurious.

“It measured me perfectly and it cost – $100,” Heald said. “Incredible.”

Sold on the value and quality, Heald happily promoted the tailors until the day that “Hong Kong Sars” broke with fear of a possible pandemic.

While reminiscing about the long-gone service, Heald wistfully notes that to this day, he still has that suit – albeit, it no longer fits. (My clothes from my first Carnival cruise in 2003 don’t fit either!)

Carnival’s Changes in Formal Nights and Dress Codes

Just as the onboard shops have changed over the years, so too have dress codes onboard. No longer is formal attire required for what is now called “Elegant Evening” but guests are welcome to dress as formally or elegantly as they prefer, or to keep it casual and still enjoy the Main Dining Room for dinner that night.

Still, Heald regularly deals with dress code questions and complaints, often with disgruntled travelers who believe their cruise or at least their dinner was “ruined” by what another diner did or didn’t wear.

Suite Tailor (Photo Credit: Delvin Noel)

For example, some passengers would prefer never to see military uniforms in the dining room, as it may be triggering to those who have suffered injustice through military actions. On the other hand, active duty military members have often requested whether they wear their dress uniforms to dinner (yes, of course!).

Hats, pajamas, bathroom robes, flip flops, and other attire choices have often been the subject of discussion and even controversy. Ultimately, however, guests are encouraged to wear what they are most comfortable with within general guidelines.

Shoes must be worn for safety reasons, for example, and no attire with vulgarity or profanity is permitted. Similarly, swimwear is not permitted in the Main Dining Rooms.

Still, many travelers enjoy the opportunity to dress more formally and get portraits taken by the ship’s photographers – still a cherished part of the onboard cruise experience.