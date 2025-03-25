Passengers in Jeans on Formal Nights Ignites Heated Debate

Denim jeans are so popular that research shows the market is expected to reach $128.7 billion annually by 2028, according to Euromonitor International.

Popular? Yes. But some cruise passengers are angry that the clothing item is becoming all too common on formal nights.

“NO WAY is denim of any color a formal material,” a Carnival Spirit guest angrily shot in a comment to Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald, once again sparking the age-old debate on what is and isn’t appropriate attire.

Sailing on the cruise line’s current transatlantic repositioning voyage, which departed from Barcelona on March 16, 2025, for Miami, the passenger said there were “at least half-dozen men and women in jeans for formal night.”

In the note to Heald, he suggested that passengers “who do not respect the rules should be forced out of the main dining hall and sent to the buffets.”

“If the crew refuses to do this, then you will lose more and more [passengers] to [another cruise line],” he continued, suggesting Carnival Cruise Line has a bad reputation for allowing rules to be broken.

Heald responded in his usual self-deprecating humor, adding, “Jeans, wear them, don’t wear them, just enjoy your meal, enjoy the company of your family and friends and the service from our brilliant crew. Simple.”

After receiving more than 1,000 comments on the subject, Heald also added a survey asking guests when they wear jeans – only on casual nights, any night, or never.

He also asked if any respondents were equally offended at fellow passengers wearing jeans on formal occasions onboard.

More than 1,900 took the poll, with 22 percent saying they never wear jeans to the dining room, 22 percent saying they only wear jeans on non-elegant occasions, and just 6 percent wearing jeans on formal nights.

That said, 46 percent of those surveyed said it “certainly would not bother me at all” if another guest did choose to wear jeans on elegant evenings.

Of course, the comments rolled in, with most cruisers suggesting to each their own.

Said one passenger, “I’ve seen everything from a tux to a kilt in the [main dining room]. As long as it’s not a bathing suit, I’m pretty much OK with it.”

Others suggested that Carnival Cruise Line drop its unenforced rules, such as its dress code.

“Personally, what other people wear does not bother me, but the dress code has been debated on here relentlessly – the same as wearing hats in the dining room,” commented one.

“There will never be total agreement of what is acceptable to some yet offensive to others.”

The Official Policy

Carnival Cruise Line does publish a dress code but says, “life on board is dominated by a casual atmosphere.”

It recommends women wear long skirts, pants, dresses, and tops while men don shorts, polo shirts, and Tees.

During the one or two nights when passengers can wear “cruise elegant” apparel, the cruise line suggests ladies put on cocktail dresses, pantsuits, elegant skirts, blouses, and evening gowns.

For men, sports jackets, shirts, dress pants, suits, ties, and tuxedos are listed with no-no’s for all passengers dining in the main dining room specifically referring to jeans, as well as t-shirts, flip-flops, swimsuits, sportswear, and ball caps.

While the cruise line suggests anyone not in cruise-elegant clothing visit the Lido deck’s buffet on formal nights, it doesn’t offer any ramifications for ignoring the suggestions.

This is what most passengers agree with, noting that not everyone can afford, let alone travel long distances with, formal wear.