Costa Cruises Unveils New Asia Itineraries for Winter 2025-26

Costa Cruises has announced an expansion of its winter offerings with two new cruise itineraries dedicated to exploring Asia. Starting in November 2025 through January 2026, travelers can embark on the newly design routes aboard what will be a newly renovated Costa Serena.

In Japan, Costa Serena will start and end in Hong Kong with stops in Keelung (Taiwan), a visit to Busan in South Korea, and multiple cities in Japan, including Naha, Kagoshima, Tokyo, Kobe, and Nagasaki.

The cruise line’s Southeast Asia itinerary, starting from either Hong Kong or Singapore, will include visits to Nha Trang and Phu My in Vietnam, Koh Samui in Thailand, Bandar Seri Begawan in Brunei, and Puerto Princesa in Palawan, Philippines.

Creating “Fly&Cruise” packages that allow guests to fly from Europe to join Costa Serena for voyages in Asia, the new adventures will provide comprehensive 15-day tours.

Prior to embarking on the new itineraries, Costa Serena will undergo significant renovations. Details about the specific improvements are yet to be disclosed but are expected to upgrade the 17-year-old ship, which first set sail with Costa Cruises in 2007.

Costa Cruises is also offering the ability to book a one-week segment of either itinerary for a limited time. An eight-day voyage will depart from Hong Kong. With three at-sea days, Costa Serena will visit Keelung, Naha, and Kagoshima, where it will end.

The 15-day Asia cruise will continue the journey to Tokyo, Kobe, Nagasaki, and Busan, returning to Hong Kong.

In southeast Asia, the 8-day cruise leaves Hong Kong with three at-sea days and calls in Nha Trang, Phu My, and Koh Samui before ending in Singapore. Travelers continuing on the 15-day voyage have two additional at-sea days with stops in Bandar Seri Begawan and Puerto Princesa before returning to Hong Kong,

Costa Serena will also feature an option to combine both itineraries into a 29-night cruise, covering all 14 of its destinations.

The new Asian cruises will launch November 21, 2025, and run through January 30, 2026.

Costa Serena’s Journey

Constructed by Fincantieri at their Genoa, Italy, shipyard, Costa Serena was one of the largest cruises ships built in Italy when it debut weighing in at 114,000 gross tons.

Designed to accommodate up to 3,780 guests, it was dubbed the “Ship of Gods” for its unique décor inspired by classical mythology. A collection of nearly 6,000 art pieces, including 440 originals from 34 international artists, was incorporated into the ship’s design.

Following a christening in Marseille, France, with French actress Marion Cotillard serving as its godmother, the ship initially sailed Mediterranean cruises until deployed to Asia in 2015, targeting the Chinese cruise market.

The ship has undergone several extensive refits during its service, including multi-million-dollar renovations in 2009, and boasts an array of amenities that include three pool decks, a three-deck theater, casino, and multiple restaurants, bars, and lounges.

The ship spent much of 2023 serving as a charter for Asian partners, and then last winter in parts of India. The Carnival Corporation-owned ship’s last cruise, a 3-day roundtrip voyage between Busan and Nagasaki, completed in late May 2024. No details have been provided on where or when renovations will take place.