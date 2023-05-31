Costa Cruises Details Winter Deployments

Costa Cruises revealed the itineraries that four of its ships will sail during winter 2024-2025, offering guests a wide choice of destinations across the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, and the Middle East.

The line, a Carnival Corporation brand, also will operate an Around the World Cruise aboard Costa Deliziosa.

Two Ships Are Bound For Caribbean Ports

Italian line Costa Cruises, based in Genoa, Italy, announced details of next year’s winter deployments, from December 2024 to March 2025. All cruises are open for bookings.

The line will deploy two ships, Costa Fortuna and Costa Fascinosa, to the Caribbean while Costa Toscana will operate in the Mediterranean, and Costa Smeralda will be based in United Arab Emirates.

In the Caribbean, the 3,470-guest Costa Fortuna and the 3,780-guest Costa Fascinosa both will sail two different alternating one-week itineraries that can be combined into a two-week cruise. The line offers its signature “flight+cruise” packages on these itineraries.

Costa Fortuna will sail the Lesser Antilles, with one itinerary featuring Guadeloupe, Tortola, St. Maarten, Antigua, St. Lucia, and Martinique, while the second visits Guadeloupe, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, St. Vincent, Barbados, and Martinique. The ship will remain in ports for at least 10 hours, giving guests more time to explore.

Costa Fascinosa’s first itinerary is touted as a full immersion in the Dominican Republic, offering shore excursions to mangrove forests and coffee plantations, plus a full day on Catalina, Costa’s exclusive island. Calls include La Romana, Dominican Republic; Ocho Rios, Jamaica; Grand Turk; and Amber Cove, Samana, and Catalina Island, all in Dominican Republic.

The ship’s second itinerary visits La Romana, St. Lucia, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Antigua, and the British Virgin Islands.

In the Mediterranean, the 6,600-guest Costa Toscana will operate weeklong cruises to Italy, France, and Spain, along with the Balearic Islands and Sicily. Long port calls of at least 10 hours are promised on these itineraries, too.

Departure ports vary by date, and include Savona, Marseille, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Trieste, and Civitavecchia/Rome.

Winter offerings from Costa Cruises will again feature the United Arab Emirates, with a series of weeklong cruises onboard the 5,224-guest Costa Smeralda. (The larger Costa Toscana was deployed to the UAE on similar itineraries during winter 2023.)

Next year, Costa Smeralda will visit Dubai, UAE; Muscat, Oman; Doha, Qatar; and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Guests will be able to depart from either Dubai or Abu Dhabi.

Costa Deliziosa to Sail World Cruise

Costa Cruises’ 2025 edition of its Around the World Cruise is a 131-day voyage roundtrip from Trieste, Italy, on the 5,322-guest Costa Deliziosa. The ship will circumnavigate the globe, keeping mostly to the Southern Hemisphere, with port calls to Tierra del Fuego, Polynesia, New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa.

Photo Credit: Thirasia / Shutterstock

The ship will depart Trieste on December 7, 2024, offering holiday season festivities on the cruise. Costa Deliziosa will spend New Year’s Eve in Rio de Janeiro, where guests can experience a spectacular fireworks display from famous Copacabana Beach. Additional port calls in Brazil include Recife and Maceio.

Other highlights of the voyage include Casablanca, Morocco; Ushuaia, Argentina; several calls in southern Chile, and Easter Island, before the ship sails to the South Pacific, Australia, and South Africa.

World cruise guests also can embark the ship in Rome or Savona, Italy; Marseille, France; or Barcelona, as the vessel makes her way through the Mediterranean toward her Atlantic Ocean crossing.

The flagship of the Costa line, Costa Deliziosa offers interior, ocean view, and balcony stateroom, plus suites. Five restaurants, a dozen bars and lounges, seven pools and hot tubs, outdoor sports areas, and a spacious theater are among the ship’s popular venues. The ship entered service in 2010.