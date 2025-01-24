Copenhagen Aims to Surpass 1 Million Cruise Arrivals

Following on the heels of a strong cruise season in 2024, the Copenhagen Malmö Port is looking to break the 1 million cruise arrival mark in 2025.

Known for its royal palaces and castles, pristine coastline, and abundant gardens, Copenhagen is a popular port call on Northern Europe and Baltic itineraries operated by large and small cruise lines.

The Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMP) oversees cruise terminals in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Malmö and Visby, Sweden. In Copenhagen, Ocean Quay is the largest cruise ship docking area, providing three cruise terminals.

Cruise guest arrivals in 2024 were just shy of 1 million, with 818,000 in Copenhagen, 170,000 in Visby, and 1,700 in Malmö. The total of 989,700 guests arrived at the three piers onboard 475 ships throughout the year.

Looking back to 2023, the port welcomed 750,000 cruise passengers on nearly 300 ships as the destination began its recovery from the pandemic-era suspensions.

CMP’s predictions for 2025 put cruise passenger arrivals over the 1 million mark, but just barely. Copenhagen is expected to welcome 850,000 guests, from 295 calls, and Visby 172,000, from 105 calls, for a total of 1,022,000 arrivals.

“While extremely satisfied with the year 2024 that exceeded expectations, we look forward to yet another exciting year ahead in 2025, with a solid and increasing number of calls and passengers expected in Copenhagen and Visby, as well as the inauguration of Copenhagen’s major cruise shore-power facility,” said Luis De Carvalho, commercial cruise director at Copenhagen Malmö Port.

“A strong cruise sector and an extensive cruise season means positive economic impact for the local business and communities,” added De Carvalho.

CMP in May 2024, broke ground on its shore power infrastructure construction project at the Oceankaj and Langelinie piers. With partial construction set for completion later in 2025, cruise ships with the ability to connect to shore power will have the option to hook up to two of a planned five connection points.

The shore power project is expected to be completed and offer full capacity by 2028. CMP already has experience with shore power; it has provided the no-emission solution to its ferry operations between Oslo and Copenhagen since 2021.

Hooking into shore power enables cruise ships to turn off their engines while docked, and use local power to keep hotel services running onboard.

Cruise Ships docked in Copenhagen (Photo Credit: Jens Zielke)

In general, Copenhagen is known for prioritizing environmental sustainability, and for that reason, it was selected as the christening site for MSC Cruises’ MSC Euribia, a liquified natural gas (LNG) powered ship that entered service in June 2023.

Notable ships that called at Copenhagen in 2024 included the new Cunard ship, Queen Anne; the new TUI Cruises’ ship Mein Schiff 7; Azamara Cruises’ Azamara Onward; and Albatross Expeditions’ Ocean Albatross, to name a few.

Copenhagen Makes Headway During Winter Season

Although it is a northern destination, Copenhagen welcomes cruise ship calls in the winter months. For the first time, the port has cruise ship calls scheduled every month in 2025, making it an all-year destination.

AIDA Cruises’ AIDAnova, a 5,200-guest mega-ship, called at the port on January 13, 2025 and will visit again on January 27. The ship is operating 7- and 14-night Northern Europe and Norway cruises roundtrip from Hamburg.

The port’s cruise schedule ramps up in April, with calls by AIDA Cruises’ 2,200-guest AIDAmar, luxury line Silversea Cruises’ 600-guest Silver Dawn, and MSC Cruises’ MSC Poesia, accommodating 2,550 guests.