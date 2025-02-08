Celebrity Solstice Cruises Cancelled for Longer Dry Dock

Booking the first sailing of a ship, whether the debut of a brand new vessel or the first return to service cruise after a dry dock, can be a gamble for cruise travelers.

It is always possible a ship will be delayed or dry dock dates changed, either delaying or even cancelling planned sailings.

This is the case with two upcoming departures for Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Solstice. While the ship has been scheduled to enter dry dock in February 2026, the cruise line has announced that more extensive work is needed than initially believed, which now requires that two cruises be cancelled as the dry dock dates have changed.

“We have discovered that Celebrity Solstice requires additional servicing beyond planned repairs and maintenance, which extends her currently scheduled dry dock period,” the email notification explained. “To ensure that we meet our high standards, and due to availability at the shipyard, we must advance the dry dock schedule.”

To accommodate the new dry dock plan, the ship’s January 15 and January 27, 2026 sailings have now been cancelled.

These cancellations will permit the ship to enter dry dock slightly earlier than originally planned, offering adequate time for the repairs, maintenance, and other updates. The nature of the overall repair needs has not been disclosed.

Celebrity Cruises is offering several replacement sailing options for impacted travelers.

Elected options include the ship’s 12-night departure from Hong Kong on January 3, 2026, prior to the dry dock update, visiting Hanoi, Danang, and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, as well as Bangkok and Ko Samui in Thailand. The voyage ends in Singapore.

Guests could also set sail on March 2, 2026 from Singapore to Hong Kong, or choose the return voyage from Hong Kong to Singapore on March 14, 2026. Both are after the dry dock dates, and these cruises are planned to visit the same ports as the January 3 departure.

If guests choose any of these three replacement options, they will have their original stateroom category price protected on the new cruise. If the new cruise is already a lower price, they will pay the lower fare.

If travelers have already paid in full for a now-cancelled cruise and a replacement sailing is a lower fare, they will receive a refund for the difference.

Furthermore, all guests who rebook on one of the three recommended sailings will receive $200-400 (USD) in onboard credit, depending on their class of stateroom.

If passengers prefer not to rebook on the alternative sailings, they can select any other Celebrity Cruises sailing as a replacement cruise, and any non-refundable deposit change fees will be waived.

Photo Credit: Ian Dewar Photography / Shutterstock

This offer can be used for any Celebrity Cruises ship in any sailing region, and for any date currently available for booking.

Similarly, guests will still receive the onboard credit offer if they book any other sailing. Their staterooms, however, will not be price protected except for the three direct replacement sailing dates offered.

Full Refunds Available

If guests are unable to find a replacement sailing, whether on Celebrity Solstice or any other Celebrity Cruises ship, they can simply opt for a full refund of all money paid on their now-cancelled cruise fare.

This will be the default option if impacted guests do not reach out to Celebrity Cruises by Wednesday, March 5, 2025. If guests want to take the full refund, they do not need to take any action and their booking will be updated accordingly, though processing times may vary through different banking institutions.

Read Also: Who Owns Celebrity Cruises?

Guests who opt for a full refund will not receive any further compensation, discounts, or onboard credit related to their now-cancelled sailing.

Celebrity Solstice debuted in 2008. The 121,878-gross-ton ship, the lead vessel in the Solstice class, can welcome 2,852 guests onboard and is also home to more than 1,200 international team members.