Celebrity Cruises Ship Gets Updated Venues and New Suites

Celebrity Infinity has returned from refurbishment with new upgrades in the ultimate luxury, perfect for pampering guests as the vessel heads around Europe with top Mediterranean and Greek itineraries in the months to come.

The ship spent more than two weeks in January in dry dock, with upgrades to her public areas and top luxury features that guests will love.

Just in time for exploring Europe in style, Celebrity Infinity is fresh from her January dry dock that not only refreshed public areas and did general maintenance, but also upgraded and enhanced her luxury areas. This includes the Retreat Lounge and other exclusive areas as well as adding more suites onboard.

“We strive to exceed guest expectations – from elevated service onboard and thoughtful amenities through to interior spaces designed to make guests feel at home in their surroundings,” said Keith Lane, Celebrity Cruises Senior Vice President Hotel Operations.

“The enhancements to Celebrity Infinity, particularly the transformation of The Retreat Lounge, epitomizes our commitment to providing an unmatched experience for our guests, ensuring that every journey with Celebrity Cruises is memorable.”

Of special note is that the exclusive Luminae restaurant for guests of The Retreat has been expanded, offering more space to accommodate travelers with the most sumptuous of meals. Signature dishes are curated by Chef Daniel Boulud, ensuring exquisite tastes on the modern eclectic menu.

The Retreat Lounge on Celebrity Infinity

In addition to the attention paid to the ship’s luxury areas, all public areas have been refreshed with new carpeting and wall coverings, new furniture, updated lighting, refreshed decking, and new whirlpools. These type of dry dock updates also include a variety of behind-the-scenes technical updates to ensure the ship’s most efficient operation.

New Suites Added

To offer even more luxury to discerning travelers, the ship’s aft Ultra Deluxe or Family Veranda staterooms have been converted to Sunset Suites, offering extra-large private balconies for phenomenal sunset views. These exclusive views will be especially sought after for the ship’s European itineraries, where sweeping vistas offer unending looks at local culture and history.

Guests staying in the new Sunset Suites will also enjoy the exclusive amenities of The Retreat, such as dedicated butler service, access to The Retreat Lounge, and dining in Luminae if they prefer.

Now Sailing in Europe

Celebrity Infinity is already back in service and welcoming travelers after her refreshment. The 91,000-gross-ton vessel can host 2,170 passengers per sailing at double occupancy, and is also home to approximately 1,000 international crew members.

The ship is currently homeported from Piraeus (Athens), Greece, offering a range of Greece itineraries including ports of call not only around the Greek Islands but also in Turkey and Cyprus. Santorini, Mykonos, Hydra, Kusadasi, and Rhodes are just a few of the amazing ports on offer, depending on itinerary length and sailing date.

Photo Credit: RoxTravels / Shutterstock

When originally scheduled, Celebrity Infinity‘s summer cruises were to have included port visits in Israel and Egypt as well, but the itineraries have been altered due to ongoing tensions in the Red Sea.

Celebrity Infinity will move to Barcelona in early November, offering a short series of 12-night roundtrip cruises to the Canary Islands, with visits to Morocco on each itinerary.

The ship will then return to Piraeus (Athens) in early February 2025, with more Greek Island options for guests eager to explore the rich and diverse Aegean region.

One of the oldest ships in Celebrity Cruises’ fleet, Celebrity Infinity first debuted in March 2001. Still sailing strong after her recent refurbishment, the ship offers unparalleled luxury with the intimacy of a smaller vessel, the perfect way to sail the Greek Isles and a wonderful option for discerning travelers.