Celebrity Cruises Unveils Shorter Itineraries, Plus a Fare Sale

Celebrity Cruises rolled out a new series of short, weekend itineraries to the Caribbean and Bahamas, designed to tempt cruisers looking for a quick getaway on a premium line in 2024. At the same time, the line announced its biggest fare sale of the year, offering reduced rates on sailings through spring 2026.

Weekend Getaways Offered From Florida Ports

Celebrity Cruises, an upmarket brand of Royal Caribbean Group, is enticing future guests with a new set of 3- and 4-night weekend cruises from two Florida cruise ports.

The 3,000-guest Celebrity Reflection and the 2,886-guest Celebrity Silhouette will sail the shorter cruises from Fort Lauderdale while Celebrity Summit, with capacity for 2,158 guests, departs from Miami.

Three- and four-night cruises feature the private island destination Perfect Day at CocoCay and a port call at Nassau, Bahamas. The new series marks the first time that Celebrity Cruises has offered short itineraries.

The line will enjoy its biggest presence to date in the Caribbean in 2024, with a total of nine ships deployed, including its newest Edge-class ship, Celebrity Ascent, which launched in December 2023.

The 3,260-guest Celebrity Beyond will spend her first summer season in the Caribbean, starting in May 2024, and will bring guests to Perfect Day at CocoCay on some itineraries. Her 6-night “Western Caribbean and Perfect Day” cruise, for example, departing on May 12, 2024, from Fort Lauderdale, calls at CocoCay, George Town, Cayman Islands, and Bimini.

Celebrity Beyond Docked in St. Kitts (Photo Credit: SKNIS)

Another ship offering Caribbean itineraries is the line’s newest vessel, the 3,260-guest Celebrity Ascent, which is homeported at Fort Lauderdale for her inaugural winter season. The ship is sailing 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries until April 2024, when she will transition to the Mediterranean for her summer series, with departures from Barcelona, Rome, and Athens.

The ship’s 7-night “Best of Europe” cruise, sailing roundtrip from Barcelona on June 29, 2024, will enable guests to visit top destinations such as Florence and Portofino, Italy, and France’s Provence region.

Fare Sale Offers Up To 75% Discount

Celebrity Cruises also released details of its “Semi-Annual Sale,” which it is touting as its biggest fare sale of the year. The line is offering up to a 75% fare discount for the second guest in a cabin on select voyages through April 30, 2026.

Select departures also include up to a $200 onboard credit that can be used for a variety of purchases, such as excursions or spa treatments. The sale is not offered on Galapagos or Alaska cruise tours, and the discounts come with several restrictions.

Celebrity Reflection Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Adam McCullough)

To qualify, cruises must be booked by April 7, 2024. Guests booking refundable fares receive 50% off the second guest in a cabin, and those willing to book a non-refundable fare can receive 75% off. The amount of the onboard credit is based on cabin category, with inside and oceanview staterooms qualifying for a $100 credit, and verandas, Concierge Class, AquaClass and the Retreat qualifying for $200.

The Celebrity Cruises’ fleet consists of 14 ships plus three Galapagos expedition vessels.

Celebrity Edge to Make Alaska Debut

The cruise line offered more details about its deployments to the Great Land. The 2,900-guest Celebrity Edge, the first of the line’s award-winning Edge class, will deploy to Alaska for the summer 2024 season for the first time. The ship will join two other Celebrity Cruises ships, Celebrity Summit and Celebrity Solstice.

Celebrity Edge will sail 7-night cruises roundtrip from Seattle, with calls at iconic ports such as Ketchikan, Endicott Arm, Juneau, and Skagway, Alaska; Victoria, British Columbia, and offer scenic cruising of the Inside Passage.

Celebrity Summit will sail between Seward and Vancouver, British Columbia, while Celebrity Solstice will cruise roundtrip from Vancouver.