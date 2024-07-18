Celebrity Cruises Adjusts Blue Chip Club, Clarifies After Guest Feedback

Celebrity Cruises announced significant updates to its Blue Chip Club program in an email to loyalty members on July 16, 2024.

Blue Chip Club members were quick to find fault with the changes, from members losing drink packages and casino credits to unlimited digital images.

The email also caused an uproar by stating, “Tier Credits for all members will reset to zero on August 1, 2024, initiating a new 12-month tracking period.”

Following guest feedback, Celebrity Cruises clarified on July 17 to address confusion and extend current benefits.

“Yesterday, we announced some changes to the Celebrity Blue Chip Club program. The feedback we received from you in the last 24 hours made it clear that we did not roll out these changes the way we should have,” the cruise line stated. “We are very sorry for the stress this may have caused you and would like to share how we are addressing this.”

The clarification states that current Blue Chip Club members will retain their existing Tier Status for the next 12 months, starting August 1, 2024, until July 31, 2025. During this period, members will continue to have the same FreePlay benefits, beverage package perks, and prepaid gratuity benefits originally associated with their current tier.

The benefits apply to bookings fully paid and confirmed before August 1, 2024, with a sail-by date on or before July 31, 2025, for sailings of four nights or longer.

Meanwhile, the Tier Credits will continue to reset on August 1, 2024, but will be used to determine new tier status for the program from August 1, 2025, to July 31, 2026. The new tier benefits will not take effect until sailings on and after August 1, 2025.

Changes to the Blue Chip Club

The Blue Chip Club, Celebrity Cruises’ loyalty program for casino players, is divided into multiple tiers – Pearl, Onyx, Amethyst, Sapphire, Sapphire Plus, and Ruby – with increasing benefits at each level.

Members earn reward points based on their casino play, which they can redeem for onboard amenities such as FreePlay, complimentary dining, shore excursions, and spa treatments.

With the new program, all tiers retain the ability to redeem points for FreePlay as well as folio credit with a minimum of 10,000 Reward Points. Each tier also receives instant cruise rewards certificates with bonus FreePlay.

What has changed is the amount of FreePlay and promo chips automatically awarded to higher-tiered guests. Amethyst members originally received $100, Sapphire members $500, Sapphire Plus members received $1,000, and Ruby members received $2,500.

Now, the program introduces Effy Boutique credit, with members able to spend $200, $250, $350, and $550, respectively, in the boutique.

The new offering also removes drink packages, which started at the Sapphire level with Classic and increased to Premium for Sapphire Plus and Ruby. Instead, all tiers can receive complimentary drinks in the casino.

Where passengers beginning at Amethyst received unlimited digital photo packages, the policy has reduced the benefit. Amethyst now receives one digital photo download, both Sapphire tiers receive two, and Ruby members receive three.

Priority embarkation, debarkation, tenders, and shore-side concierge, originally granted to Sapphire through Ruby levels, are now offered only to Ruby levels. However, access to Blue Chip Club VIP events and the annual cruise benefit remain the same.

The Wi-Fi packages have also been adjusted under the new program. Where Amethyst members received 60 minutes of high-speed Xcelerate Internet, they now receive 30 percent off the enhanced Starlink-powered Wi-Fi. Each Sapphire level retains one free access, but Ruby increases from two devices to four.

However, the program also introduces a few new benefits. For example, a spa discount is available, and Amethyst members receive 10 percent off all services. Ruby members receive 20 percent off, and both Sapphire levels receive 15 percent off.

Sapphire levels and higher also receive exclusive rates for family and friends staying in additional staterooms, and all members receive exclusive offers with partnership casinos.

Still, Ruby members receive the bulk of the new benefits, which include unlimited complimentary room service, a welcome lunch in the main dining room, reserved seating at shows in The Theatre, priority luggage delivery, and an onboard credit based on cruise duration.

Ruby members receive $50 on 3- to 4-night sailings, $75 on 5- to 6-night sailings, and $100 on sailings of 7 or more nights.

Again, the changes will not affect current members until August 1, 2025. New Blue Chip Club members will begin under this program.

Celebrity Cruises is also extending the dates for its top-tier Captain’s Club members. Elite members have until October 30, 2024, to book, Elite Plus members have until January 31, 2025, and Zenith members have until July 31, 2025, to book to retain their current status. All sailings must take place on or before July 31, 2025.