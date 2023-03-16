Celebrity Cruises Adds Two Additional Sailings for New Ship

Celebrity Cruises has scheduled two preview sailings of its new Celebrity Ascent, allowing eager cruisers to get a sneak peek at the vessel even before her inaugural cruise in December 2023. The ship is the fourth in the line’s popular Edge class.

First-Look Sailings in November 2023 for Celebrity Ascent

Two preview cruises aboard Celebrity Cruises’ new-build Celebrity Ascent, now under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, have opened for bookings. Both sailings are roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades.

The first is a 4-night Western Caribbean cruise departing November 22, 2023, giving cruisers a Thanksgiving week getaway. The ship will call at Cozumel. The second preview sailing is a 3-night Bahamas cruise departing November 26, 2023, and calling at Nassau, Bahamas.

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises’ President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said, “This ship is going to be beautiful beyond words – truly the embodiment of a relaxed luxury resort at sea – and I’m thrilled to be able to offer travelers a sneak peek of all that she offers.”

She added, “These sampler sailings will cement in our guests’ hearts that the experience onboard a Celebrity ship goes beyond being a traditional cruise line, and they will definitely leave them wanting more in the year ahead!”

The 3,260-guest Celebrity Ascent is a twin ship to Celebrity Beyond, which debuted in 2022. The line’s first Edge class ship was Celebrity Edge, which launched in 2018. The third in the class, Celebrity Apex, entered service in 2021.

Celebrity Ascent marked a construction milestone in late January 2023, when she was floated out of dry dock at the French shipyard.

Her maiden voyage is slated for December 3, 2023, from Port Everglades. The 7-night Western Caribbean cruise will call at St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Puerto Plata. Alternating Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises will follow the inaugural voyage.

Western Caribbean itineraries include calls to Nassau, Bahamas, Cozumel, Mexico, and George Town in the Cayman Islands. Eastern Caribbean cruises will visit San Juan, Puerto Rico; Tortola in the British Virgin Islands; Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis.

Edge Class Amenities Onboard

Celebrity Ascent will feature the same amenities and experiences as the previous Edge class ships, including two-story villa staterooms, two-story martini-shaped hot tubs, and the Magic Carpet, a cantilevered bar that sits on the edge of the ship, among other innovations.

The ship will offer infinity plunge pools, private cabanas and a two-story Sunset Bar. Dining choices will feature the line’s popular Le Petit Chef Dinner Experience, Eden Restaurant, with dramatic three-story, floor-to-ceiling windows, and Le Voyage by Daniel Boulud, serving global cuisine.

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

Ship designers include the award-winning British designer Kelly Hoppen; American designer Nate Berkus; the Paris-based design firm Jouin Manku; British architect Tom Wright, and Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud, creator of Le Voyage.

Brothers at the Helm

In January 2023, the line announced that in an industry first, two brothers, both veteran Celebrity Cruises’ officers with a combined 50 years of service to the cruise line, will co-captain Celebrity Ascent. Dimitrios Kafetzis and Tasos Kafetzis will each have three-month rotating assignments on the 140,600 gross ton ship.

Their appointments marked the second time Celebrity Cruises has made history on the bridge: The line in 2015 announced the selection of Kate McCue as captain of Celebrity Edge, making her the industry’s first female cruise ship captain.