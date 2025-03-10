Carnival’s Dining Shift: Fewer Guests Choosing Shared Tables

Anyone who has been cruising for several years is very familiar with how the experience has changed over time. One such change involves the classic dinner experience, which more and more cruisers prefer to enjoy alone, rather than being seated with others.

Some cruisers still enjoy the opportunity to meet other passengers and potentially make new friends onboard, however. The distinction has been brought to the attention of John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, who has offered insights into the changing times.

“I am writing to [find] out more information about ‘Shared Tables’ at the ‘Your Time’ dining. I went [to the Main Dining Room] three nights and chose the shared table option, and every night was sat within 5 minutes, but always sat alone,” the commenter explained.

“This is not a complaint! Just curious if the system is prioritizing wait times over the desire to not sit alone for each meal.”

While Heald acknowledges that guests’ requests are considered for dining preferences, it isn’t always possible to accommodate both timing and table requests in the Main Dining Room.

“The problem with that is that even though you requested that it, maybe other people who come into the dining room don’t want it,” he noted. “Until people say yes it’s fine to have a shared table it’s not always something that’s going to happen. I have to say it’s being requested less [and] less and that makes me sad in a way.”

This would seem to be a lose-lose situation for the cruise line and how complex dining arrangements can be. If a guest requests a shared table for example, but must wait 30 minutes or longer for other travelers to make the same request, they might be upset at such a long delay.

Being seated faster, however, might mean – as Heald explained – that it isn’t possible to offer a shared table if no other passengers have requested it at the same time.

There is a solution and a way to more easily guarantee the opportunity to meet other travelers at dinner. If guests select one of the classic seating times – early seating or late seating – it is far more likely they can be assigned a shared table.

“If you would like me to have you seated with other people on your next cruise, please write to me five days before, request this along with either early or late sitting, and I will make it so,” Heald said.

This does remove the flexibility of being able to dine at different times on different cruise evenings, however. Every traveler will have to make the choice that works best for their dining preferences.

Personally, I’ve done both Your Time Dining as well as assigned seating times, generally early seating for our family’s needs.

During Your Time Dining, we can enjoy a faster meal service and make it to different onboard activities more easily. Assigned times, however, ensures us the same table and dining team each night, which can improve the personalized service. Both choices can be excellent!

Do People Still Make Friends at Meals?

Heald followed up the dining time discussion with questions to his followers about whether or not guests enjoy making new friends during meals onboard. The responses offer even more insights into today’s cruise traveler and how they like to meet new people.

Early in the morning, many people are more likely to prefer a bit of solitude before they get started on the day.

“At brunch in the dinning room, I would be more than happy to be seated with new people/new friends,” Heald posted as a question with the answers “A. Yes, that would be fine; B. I would prefer not but … I would not make a fuss; and C. Absolutely not, I do not want to share my brunch with anybody except my immediate family/friends.”

One of the most popular responses offers a fun perspective about typical morning socialization.

Carnival Cruise Ship Dining Room (Photo Credit: Benson Truong)

“C. Do not attempt small talk before my coffee,” one guest replied.

Other guests note they just aren’t as social in the morning, or they generally dislike sitting with people they don’t know. Some guests explain that they have to be social at work, and therefore on vacation prefer a more private experience.

Read Also: Beyond the Dining Room – Free Carnival Cruise Dining Options You’ll Want to Try!

Heald continues the discussion with a similar question about sitting with new people at dinner, with the same choices.

Surprisingly, many people still prefer not to share a table, often finding it awkward. Some guests also note that they can feel as though their meal is delayed if they are waiting for others at the same table who might show up a few minutes late or who are having more courses.

One guest notes that mealtime is a together time for their family, especially on a cruise.

“Meals are the time we can all get together. Everyone likes to do different things when on a cruise but the meals are personal for us,” they explained.

Other guests explain that in land-based restaurants they do not sit with strangers at meals, so why would it be different on a cruise ship?

Times have changed indeed, and Your Time Dining is now the most popular option for mealtimes aboard Carnival cruise ships, with many guests using the option as a way to more easily guarantee a private table.