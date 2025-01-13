Carnival Cruise Line Clarifies Misunderstood Dining Seating Policy

A private table or table-for-two can be very sought after onboard a cruise ship, especially during main seating dining times when hundreds of guests are enjoying their meals simultaneously.

This can be confusing, however, during open seating meals when guests are seated at first available tables – even larger tables. During these meal services, seating assignments are typically grouped to bring travelers together for easier, more efficient service.

One guest aboard Carnival Spirit recently had some difficulty with the seating assignments. For help and clarification, they reached out to John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador.

“My wife has a very difficult time hearing and therefore we much prefer to be seated by ourselves in the dining room,” the guest explained. “We were initially assigned a shared table at brunch this morning.”

Carnival Cruise Line’s “Seaday Brunch” is a wonderful dining option offered when the ship is not in port, with more extensive menu selections than may be available from the Lido Marketplace buffet.

Served in the ship’s Main Dining Room, the Seaday Brunch is included with the cruise fare and offers treats such as huevos rancheros, 12-hour French toast, steak and eggs, and much more.

“I informed the hostess that we wanted a private table so she seated us at a different table,” the guest continued. “Three minutes later another couple was seated with us. It’s no like the dining room is crowded either, there are many empty tables all around us.”

This type of seating arrangement is described as “open seating” – when guests do not need a specific dining time but instead are seated at the first available open table. For the wait staff, this typically means grouping arriving guests together so service is smoother and easier to plan.

Still, being seated with other guests is not how all travelers want to enjoy their meals. This can be particularly true when seating considerations must accommodate special needs, such as hearing difficulties.

“What can we do to be seated by ourselves?” the guest asked. “I’d think that by not checking the ‘shared table’ choice the powers that be would know to seat us privately.”

The box the guest is referring to is part of every Carnival cruise guest’s online reservation, where they can indicate their dining preference ahead of setting sail. To be clear, however, this preference only applies to the dinner dining arrangements in the Main Dining Room, and not to open seating mealtimes.

It is entirely possible that the brunch dining team never saw the seating preference selection. When several team members are all seating different guests, the hostess that sat another couple together with the first couple may not have been aware of their request.

Still, Heald offered what help he could while still explaining the operational needs of the onboard dining team.

Carnival Cruise Line Pajamagate (Photo Credit Melissa Mayntz / Cruise Hive)

“Well, we can definitely do this at dinner,” he said. “It’s very difficult operationally for us to always promise this at brunch or at breakfast. The waiters are busy on Lido and the rest are working in the dining room and it can’t be something that is all spread out.”

Heald does offer to pass along the guest’s request to his colleagues to see if it can be accommodated or if any operational changes could be made in the future to accommodate such needs.

Getting Preferred Dining Room Seats

Cruise travelers can always make requests for private tables, window seats, or other preferred dining room arrangements, but it it is important to note that these are requests only.

Read Also: Carnival Not Expanding Breakfast Menu Offering at Popular Venue

While Carnival Cruise Line will do all it can to honor such requests, it may not always be possible. When it is a matter of special needs, however, guests may need to speak up to ensure their legitimate needs are known and accommodated.

Travelers can reach out to the Guest Access Department prior to sailing to ensure they can comfortably enjoy their cruise vacation, no matter what accommodations may be necessary.

Guests who reach out to Heald can also get some personalized assistance, as he often helps with dining seating arrangements. Whether it is a private table, seating a large group together, or helping switch a dining time, Heald does try to help every guest enjoy every meal they have onboard.