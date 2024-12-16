Carnival Responds Over Dining Room Attendance

A classic experience on any cruise vacation is enjoying delicious meals in the Main Dining Room. Carnival Cruise Line uses the familiar early and late seating time arrangements for diners, as well as the popular “Your Time Dining” flexible option.

When passengers don’t plan to eat in the Main Dining Room, however, is there a protocol for how to inform wait staff not to expect them for the seating?

Carnival Cruise Line’s official Brand Ambassador, John Heald, has offered advice about the issue in response to guest inquiries through his popular Facebook page.

“If we are booked in to the early dining for dinner in the main dining hall but decide for that particular night that the buffet may be more suitable for that day, do we need to notify the main dining hall that we won’t be needing our table that evening?” a concerned guest asked. “What is the protocol for this?”

Heald answers hundreds of dining-related questions each week, assisting travelers with getting the dining time they prefer, reserving a specific table location within the dining room, or ensuring dietary needs can be addressed.

This particular question is a unique one, but very helpful for the cruise line’s dining teams.

“Thank you for asking sir and it is a good question,” Heald said. “If you know in advance that you will not be at dinner the following evening because perhaps you are going to one of the specialty restaurants then yes, I do think it is nice if you tell your waiter/waitress. If it is a spur of the moment thing there is no need to go and tell anyone.”

To ensure the speediest, most efficient service in the dining room, dining teams often group their assigned tables together, submitting orders for appetizers, entrees, and desserts altogether rather than for individual tables.

When some guests are absent, however, the dining team may delay submitting orders for several minutes as they wait to see if the missing guests are simply delayed.

Furthermore, if guests are seated at a larger table with other travelers, servers will typically wait until everyone has arrived before collecting orders. If some guests are not dining that evening, the entire table could be delayed.

Letting the servers know in advance about any absences permits easier communication with the kitchen for smoother meal preparation, as well as easier serving when all dishes are available at the same time.

Many other commenters also responded to the inquiry, noting that it’s always polite to offer notification if they know they won’t be attending their assigned dining time.

“Nothing different than making a reservation at a land based restaurant. The right thing to do is to call and cancel the reservation,” one guest noted.

How Late Is Too Late?

In addition to addressing the idea of notifying wait staff about planned absences, Heald has also opened discussion about when diners should arrive to their assigned dining time.

It can be frustrating when dining companions may be late, holding up service for an entire table. While a few minutes’ grace is offered for each dining time, how long should the dining staff wait?

Carnival Cruise Line Dining Room (Photo Credit: gary yim)

Heald offered up a poll on the issue, noting if a 10-minute wait time is acceptable or if guests should be directed to the buffet instead.

Of more than 40,000 votes cast, 30% (approximately 12,200) agreed that 10-15 minutes is still an acceptable delay and travelers should be allowed in the Main Dining Room. After 15 minutes, they ought to be asked to go to the Lido Marketplace buffet instead.

Read Also: Free Carnival Cruise Dining Options You’ll Want to Know – With Menus!

Only 4% of responders (approximately 1,600 votes) believe that 10 minutes is already too late and those guests should be directed to the buffet rather than be seated at their assigned tables.

Of course, there are always extenuating circumstances that could make guests late for their assigned dining time. No matter when they arrive, the wait staff will do their best to accommodate everyone. If it isn’t possible, however, guests should be gracious and enjoy the other dining options available at any time.