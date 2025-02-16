Carnival Ship Unable to Depart Homeport Due to Wind

Guests embarking Carnival Sunshine for an 8-night Eastern Caribbean cruise on Sunday, February 16, 2025 will not be setting sail as they’d hoped – though their cruise is still starting on time.

Carnival Cruise Line reached out to guests the day before embarkation to advise them of the change due to incoming poor weather.

“Our Fleet Operations Center is actively monitoring a cold front that is set to impact the Norfolk area Sunday afternoon, into early Monday morning,” the notification explained. “Strong winds and high waves will make it unsafe to depart as previously scheduled.”

This means Carnival Sunshine will instead remained docked in Norfolk until the rough weather subsides enough for the ship to safely set sail. This is anticipated at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday, February 17.

This is only Carnival Sunshine‘s second departure from Norfolk following arriving at her new homeport. Her first cruise from the Old Dominion was a 5-night Bahamas cruise from February 11-16.

Guests will still be embarking Carnival Sunshine as expected on Sunday and able to enjoy most of the ship’s facilities.

“Related to embarkation for tomorrow, Sunday, February 16, there are no changes,” the email confirmed. “All guests should arrive within their pre-selected Terminal Arrival Appointment. Embarkation will close by the final boarding time indicated on the boarding pass.”

To be clear, the embarkation day plans are not impacted by the weather delay (be sure to grab a slice of the famous Funfetti cheesecake!). Only the ship’s departure is now delayed. This does impact some onboard activities, however.

“While we are docked in Norfolk, all activities and events will continue as planned, but the casino and shops must remain closed,” the email said.

It is normal for ships to be required to have the onboard casino and Fun Shops closed while docked in ports of call, due to local restrictions on such retail operations. Once the vessel reaches international waters, however, they will be able to open.

Itinerary Change Due to Delay

The significant delay – more than 12 hours – means Carnival Sunshine will be unable to maintain her original itinerary. The visit to Princess Cays, which had been planned for Friday, February 21, must now be cancelled.

Fortunately, the two other ports of call are being extended to permit guests extra time ashore.

Carnival Sunshine in Norfolk, Virginia (Credit: Carnival)

The call to Amber Cove was originally planned for Wednesday, February 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Now, the ship will not be in Amber Cove until Friday, February 21, but will be docked from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – an extra hour of shore time.

The call to Grand Turk had originally been planned for Thursday, February 20 from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Now, the ship will be in port from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., an extra two-and-a-half hours. The date of the visit has not changed.

Any pre-paid tours guests purchased through Carnival Cruise Line for Princess Cays will be refunded to travelers’ Sail and Sign accounts, along with the taxes and fees for that now-cancelled port visit. Similarly, tours for Amber Cove will be adjusted to the new schedule.

“We were looking forward to delivering the itinerary we had planned and share your disappointment for this weather-related change but trust you will understand that your safety is a priority,” the email explained.

It is not unusual for ships to make last-minute itinerary changes due to weather. Ports of call are often modified, changed, or even cancelled altogether if necessary.

It is more uncommon, however, for a ship to remain at her homeport while waiting for the weather to improve.

As of noon on embarkation day, winds just outside the Port of Norfolk at the entrance to Chesapeake Bay were reported as high as 36 knots (41 miles per hour).

While cruise ships can sail in high winds, the direction of the winds, any resulting swells and waves, and navigation challenges are all factored into safety decisions. In these cases, it is best for the ship to stay firmly docked for the safety and comfort of everyone aboard.

The 103,881-gross-ton Carnival Sunshine can welcome 2,642 guests aboard. The ship is also home to 1,150 international crew members who strive to ensure every guest has a wonderful cruise vacation, whether the sun is shining or not.