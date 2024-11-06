Carnival Ship Reverses Itinerary, Skips Port Due to Hurricane

With Hurricane Rafael now spinning south of Cuba and forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days, all cruise lines are watching the storm carefully and making what operational adjustments are necessary to keep their fleets safe.

Carnival Horizon has reversed her current itinerary and dropped a port of call to steer clear of the storm, while maintaining as much of the original Western Caribbean experience as possible.

At first, the plan was a simple itinerary reversal, as guests were notified with letters in their staterooms on Sunday, November 3, 2024, embarkation day for the 6-night sailing.

“With help from our Fleet Operations Center here in Miami, we have been monitoring a tropical system that is developing in the Caribbean. Given the storm’s forecasted path for the early part of this week, we have made some adjustments to our itinerary,” the letter explained.

“The days visiting Cozumel and Ocho Rios have been swapped. We will call on Cozumel Tuesday, and visit Ocho Rios Thursday. Our stop in Grand Cayman remains set for Wednesday.”

Unfortunately, guests were later informed onboard with announcements from the ship’s master, Captain Rocco Lubrano, that the visit to Grand Cayman would not be possible after all. Instead, Carnival Horizon will spend Wednesday as a fun day at sea.

Carnival Horizon was to have been in Grand Cayman from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. During the morning hours, some hurricane conditions are expected on the island, including strong wind gusts, heavy rains, and storm surge.

Any shore excursions that had been purchased through Carnival Cruise Line will be adjusted to the new port days as appropriate, or cancelled and refunded automatically if necessary.

Captain Lubrano has also advised guests onboard to take extra care when moving about the ship due to the expected rough weather.

“If we happen to encounter adverse weather, winds or waves may cause added movement of the ship. Our highly trained and experienced officers and I will do everything possible to minimize any discomfort,” the letter read. “For everyone’s safety, please take extra precaution while walking around the ship and use handrails when possible.”

There are currently no changes to Carnival Horizon‘s onboard activities. All entertainment, restaurant, bar, and other operations are sailing full steam ahead, with extra fun added to the schedule for the extra day at sea. Guests onboard should check the Carnival Hub app for updated daily activities.

The 133,596-gross-ton, Vista class ship can welcome 3,960 travelers at double occupancy, or up to 4,977 guests if fully booked. Also onboard are approximately 1,450 international crew members eager to ensure travelers are safe and everyone has a wonderful cruise, no matter what the weather.

Other Ships Being Monitored, But No Adjustments Yet

While Carnival Horizon is currently the only Carnival ship to have itinerary adjustments, the Fleet Operations Center is closely monitoring Hurricane Rafael and will make additional changes to other vessels if necessary.

“It could be impacting more itineraries than it already has, and that is why the Fleet Operations Center in Miami and of course the entire Carnival team is keeping a very close eye, 24/7, watching the weather forecast, keeping updated from the National Hurricane Center, and making sure that you are safe,” said Amy Sweezey, Carnival’s meteorologist weather contributor.

Hurricane Rafael Track

The cruise line is advising travelers with sailings in the Gulf of Mexico or Western Caribbean this week to stay in close contact through emails and text alerts. This will ensure everyone is updated as soon as possible if there are additional changes.

“It is way too early to say whether or not this storm will have an impact on homeport operations or any kind of upcoming embarkations,” Sweezey noted.

Read Also: How a Hurricane Could Affect Your Cruise

Hurricane Rafael is currently located 160 miles south-southeast of Havana. Maximum sustained winds are recorded at 100 miles per hour, making the storm a Category 2 hurricane, though further strengthening is still expected.

The storm is moving northwest at 14 mph but is expected to turn west-northwest once it reaches the Gulf of Mexico. Later in the week and over the weekend, a turn north is also expected but is yet uncertain.

Cruisers with any voyages booked this week or into next week will want to stay in touch with their cruise line for updates on potential itinerary changes or other adjustments due to Hurricane Rafael.