Carnival Ship Looking More Radiant Than Ever After Upgrades

Cruise ships generally have a service life of 20-30 years or longer, but with thousands of guests aboard each week, they can begin to look worn and outdated after just a few years.

This is why ships have dry docks for regular refreshment, and Carnival Radiance is certainly looking more radiant than ever after her recent refurbishment.

The 101,509-gross-ton ship, formerly Carnival Victory, entered dry dock on September 8, 2024 and spent the next 15 days getting updated from bow to stern, funnel to stabilizer fins, returning to service on September 24.

The ship’s youth facilities – Camp Ocean, Club O2, and Circle C – forward on Deck 12 were complete refreshed and updated to offer new and enjoyable spaces for younger travelers to meet new friends.

The energetic sports facilities were also updated, including the lively Sport Square on Deck 11 with the ropes course and basketball court, as well as the miniature golf course on Deck 12 that now has a tropical theme.

Guests looking for souvenirs of their amazing cruise vacation will appreciate that the gift shops have been refreshed with the newest in Carnival merchandise, from high-end jewelry and watches to Carnival-themed items, all tax and duty free. The Fun Shops are located forward on Deck 5, Promenade Deck.

For travelers who prefer to make memories in every port of call, the updates to the Carnival Adventures desk will be most welcome, as this is where travelers book their shore tours to make every moment count in different destinations.

While tours can be booked through the Carnival Hub app or online before sailing, onboard, the Carnival Adventures desk is located forward on the portside of Deck 3, Lobby Deck.

If guests want to test their luck onboard, they’ll be able to do it midship on Deck 5, Promenade Deck, in the newly enhanced casino. New flooring, lighting, and exciting new games are all updates that will make jackpots even bigger and play even more enticing for every interested traveler.

In addition to these special refreshment projects for Carnival Radiance, other public areas also received general refurbishment and retouching as needed. ADA-compliant updates were also made throughout public areas and to select staterooms to ensure accessibility to all travelers.

Furthermore, behind-the-scenes technical updates ensure the ship’s systems are functioning at peak efficiency for safe, smooth sailing as the ship returns to service.

Carnival Radiance Casino

Carnival Radiance is homeported year-round from Long Beach, California, offering 3- and 4-night itineraries to Baja Mexico, calling on Ensenada for the shorter getaways and both Ensenada and Catalina Island for the longer cruises.

The ship also offers occasional 5- and 6-night Mexican Riviera sailings with visits to Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas, a highly desirable destination at the southern tip of the Baja Peninsula.

Of special note are Carnival Radiance‘s longer Carnival Journeys voyages, 14-night sailings from Long Beach to Hawaii with visits to Maui, Honolulu, Kauai, and Hilo. The next Hawaii sailing departs on Sunday, October 13, 2024 with another Carnival Journeys cruise leaving on December 1.

Upgraded Carnival Radiance

The ship is also offering these highly coveted, bucket-list sailings in 2025 and 2026, with multiple departures throughout the year to give every traveler the opportunity to visit the Aloha State in radiant Carnival style.

Carnival Radiance can welcome 2,984 guests aboard for each sailing at double occupancy, or up to 3,873 travelers when fully booked. Also onboard are more than 1,100 international crew members to deliver radiant service to everyone.

This latest dry dock is the first since Carnival Radiance entered service following her extensive transformation from Carnival Victory in 2021. At that time, the ship underwent an extreme $200 million renovation so extensive that she was renamed and rechristened as a new addition to the fleet.

Retail on Carnival Radiance

The massive update included the new red, white, and blue hull livery as well as adding 110 new staterooms and suites, expanding retail spaces, and adding a variety of familiar Carnival favorites, including the Java Blue Cafe, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, Big Chicken restaurant, Cucina Del Capitano, and much more.

Previously, the ship was Carnival Victory, which entered service in 2000. That vessel underwent typical dry dock refreshments every 3-5 years depending on need and scheduling.

Carnival Radiance‘s next dry dock is tentatively planned for September 2026, but that schedule is subject to change depending on fleet needs, emergency repairs, shipyard availability, and other needs.