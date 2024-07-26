Carnival Recognized as a Top Employer for Women Across Its 160,000 Team Members

Carnival Corporation has been named one of America’s Best Employers for Women by Forbes. The recognition, awarded on July 23, 2024, places the company among the top 600 companies across various industries, celebrated for their positive and inclusive work environments for women.

Appearing at number 340, Carnival Corporation is the highest-ranked cruise company on the list, besting competitors Royal Caribbean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line, the only additional cruise operators to appear on the seventh annual list.

Captain Inger Klein Thorhauge, who helms Cunard ships, is among women with prominent roles at Carnival Corporation. (Photo Credit: Cunard)

“At Carnival Corporation, we proudly support a workforce of over 160,000 team members representing 150 countries, and it is imperative that we cultivate a positive environment that celebrates the diversity of our people and empower all walks of life,” said Bettina Deynes, global chief human resources officer for Carnival Corporation.

This is the fourth consecutive year Carnival Corporation, founded in 1974, has appeared on the list. Deynes added, “We are honored to be recognized again by Forbes for our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive workplace for all our team members.”

The accolade is part of a series of recognitions Carnival Corporation has received for its dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Earlier this year, it was honored as one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes.

From 2021 to 2024, the company has also been named one of the World’s Best Employers by Forbes across 27 industries, again serving as the top cruise line.

It also achieved a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index in 2023, which designated the company as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality for a seventh consecutive year.

In 2021, Inc. named it one of the Best-Led Companies of the Year, while Glassdoor named it Best Places to Work. Its Carnival Cruise Line, based in Miami, was also recognized as one of the top 25 Best Companies for Latinos to Work by Latin Leaders Magazine in 2022 and 2023.

Diverse Workforce Celebrated by Forbes

The Best Employer for Women honor by Forbes was determined through a comprehensive survey conducted by Forbes and Statista Inc., which involved over 150,000 women working at companies with at least 1,000 employees in the U.S.

Participants assessed their employers on various criteria, such as representation, pay equity, discrimination, flexibility, family support, and parental leave. They also had the opportunity to evaluate other employers within their industry.

Carnival Corporation (Photo Credit: T. Schneider)

Carnival Corporation operates a portfolio of recognized cruise bands globally that account for 85 percent of the world’s passengers. Catering primarily to markets in North America, the UK, Germany, Italy, and Australia, its brands include Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, and Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises, and Cunard.

Meanwhile, Royal Caribbean, which owns Royal Caribbean International, Silversea Cruises, and Celebrity Cruises, appeared on the Forbes list for the first time as an outstanding employer for women, ranking number 500.

The company has earned previous accolades from Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity in 2019 and one of the World’s Best Employers in 2021.

Norwegian Cruise Line, with 33,800 employees, also joined the list for its first appearance at number 595. It has also been recognized as one of Forbes’s World’s Best Employers in 2023 and 2024.