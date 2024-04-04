Carnival Provides Further Update on Cruise to Baltimore

Carnival Cruise Line has reached out to guests booked on Carnival Pride‘s unique 14-night Journeys cruise to Baltimore with an update about the ship’s anticipated arrival to the Port of Baltimore following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and the halt in marine traffic in the area.

The one-way repositioning cruise is departing Tampa, Florida on Sunday, April 7 and is scheduled to arrive in Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday, April 21 – less than one month after the bridge’s collapse.

Guests setting sail on Carnival Pride from Tampa to Baltimore are understandably nervous about the likelihood of actually arriving in Baltimore as planned, given that the port remains closed at this time and no cruise ships are able to reach the cruise terminal.

Nevertheless, with Carnival Pride‘s anticipated arrival in Maryland still more than two weeks away, there is time for further progress that could permit the port to reopen. Meanwhile, Carnival Cruise Line is committed to keeping guests updated at all times.

“We remain in touch with port and federal officials as they work to reopen marine traffic in Baltimore Harbor,” an email dated Thursday, April 4 read. “Unfortunately we have no specific information yet about when that will happen.”

The email once more confirms that the cruise line will be providing complimentary bus service to all three major airports in the Washington, DC region – Baltimore/Washington International (BWI), Reagan National (DCA), and Dulles International (IAD).

“As we learn more, we will provide updates throughout the cruise,” the email reassured guests. “The team on board will work with you to arrange alternate post-cruise plans, if necessary. We realize you would prefer certainty and appreciate your understanding.”

Carnival Pride Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock)

Guests with earlier flights on debarkation day – Sunday, April 21 – may want to proactively switch their flights to a later time or even move them to the following day if their schedules permit, just to ease any tension over the uncertainty of travel plans.

Prior to arriving in Baltimore – or Norfolk, Virginia if the Port of Baltimore is unable to open by April 21 – Carnival Pride will visit outstanding ports of call on her Journeys cruise, including Jamaica, Aruba, Curacao, Barbados, Antigua, and St. Maarten. At this time, there is no expected change to the ship’s itinerary, other than the possibility of debarking in Norfolk instead of Baltimore.

At 88,500 gross tons, the Spirit-class Carnival Pride can welcome 2,680 travelers at double occupancy, and is also home to nearly 900 international crew members.

Status of the Port of Baltimore

Following the complete collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after a collision from the container ship Dali, a 2,000-yard safety zone has been established around the bridge and no vessels may enter that zone without proper authorization. This is to ensure the safety of personnel working in the zone, as well as the integrity of the marine environment while debris is removed.

Cruise Ship in Baltimore, Maryland (Photo Credit: Port of Maryland)

“The Unified Command remains committed to re-opening the port while ensuring safety and environmental protection,” said U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Frank Schiano, Salvage Branch Director of the Key Bridge Response 2024.

Dive and salvage operations are continuing but there is not yet any resumption of marine traffic to the Port of Baltimore. The area of the collapse must be inspected, and any environmental contamination contained must be before intensive debris removal begins.

Inclement weather in recent days has slowed the recovery operations somewhat, but safety of all those involved in the efforts remains the top priority.