Carnival-Owned Ship Sold to Resorts World Cruises

Resorts World Cruises, specializing in Asia and Middle East itineraries, has acquired its third ship, the 1,800-guest Star Scorpio, which will launch operations from Singapore in late March 2025.

Star Scorpio most recently sailed as Pacific Explorer for P&O Australia, and before that as Dawn Princess, for Princess Cruises. Both are Carnival Corporation brands.

Under her new deployment, the ship will homeport at the Singapore Cruise Center and sail her inaugural voyage on March 26, 2025, operating a 5-night itinerary calling at Melaka, Malaysia, and Jakarta, Indonesia. Ten departures will be offered in March and April, and June and July 2025.

During April and May 2025, additional 5-night cruises will call at Bangkok and Ko Samui, Thailand, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Four-night options will call at Ko Samui and Pulau Redang, Malaysia, among other options.

The itineraries were created to enable guests to embark the ship and sail roundtrip not only from Singapore but also from Jakarta, Bangkok, Melaka, and Ho Chi Minh City.

“Star Scorpio’s dual homeport in Singapore with different countries in Asia will offer Indonesians, Thais, Malaysians and Vietnamese round-trip cruises from their ports during their peak holiday periods without the need to fly to another country,” said Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises.

The purchase of Star Scorpio followed Carnival Corporation’s announcement in June 2024 that the P&O Australia brand would be dissolved and integrated into Carnival Cruise Line. P&O Australia operated a three-ship fleet that included Pacific Explorer, Pacific Adventure, and Pacific Encounter.

Pacific Adventure and Pacific Encounter are in the process of being transferred to Carnival Cruise Lines. Both ships sail mainly in the South Pacific and are considered likely to remain there.

At the time of Carnival Corporation’s announcement, industry watchers theorized that Pacific Explorer, built in 1997, would probably be scrapped.

However, Resorts World Cruises has announced the ship will undergo a $50 million refit in Singapore prior to entering service for the brand. The ship’s renovation will include the addition of restaurants and bars, and recreational spaces.

A Closer Look at Star Scorpio’s Departure Choices

Using multiple cities as embarkation ports, Star Scorpio will offer roundtrip options from several countries in Asia.

From Jakarta, the ship will sail 8 5-night cruises between March 29 and April 13, 2025, calling at Singapore and Melaka. The dates coincide with school holidays in Indonesia.

Five departures from Bangkok are offered from April 22 to May 12, 2025, during Thailand’s school holidays. The 5-night cruises call at Ko Samui and Singapore.

From May 28 to June 9, 2025, a 3-night cruise has five departure dates. The sailings from Melaka will visit Singapore and Medan, Indonesia.

Four departures from Ho Chi Minh City are scheduled from July 9 to 24, 2025. The 5-night voyages, also happening during school holidays, call at Melaka and Singapore.

Besides Star Scorpio, Resorts World Cruises, which was founded in 2022, operates the 3,300-guest Genting Dream and the 1,856-guest Resorts World One.

Genting Dream formerly sailed for Dream Cruises until parent company Genting Hong Kong went bankrupt. The ship was built in 2016.

Resorts World One was also owned by Dream Cruises and sailed as Explorer Dream. Built in 1998, the ship began life as SuperStar Virgo for Star Cruises.