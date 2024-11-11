Carnival Issues Stern Reminder to Guests During Emergencies

There are many amazing sights and splendid vistas to capture on a Carnival cruise, from ocean sunsets to deck parties to selfies all over the ship. Travelers should not, however, be attempting to capture some of the most unique moments of all – Coast Guard airlifts.

Carnival Cruise Line has asked guests to be mindful of emergency operations and not use camera flashes or video lights while helicopters are maneuvering near the ship. This is a safety issue for the outstanding emergency crews and could further endanger the lives of those requiring medical evacuations.

The cruise line’s official Brand Ambassador, John Heald, does acknowledge how awesome a sight it can be to watch such operations, but he reiterates the plea not to irresponsibly or inadvertently interfere with the emergency crews.

“You never get too old to enjoy the sight of a low flying helicopter, especially if it’s a US Coast Guard one taking a guest or a crew member off the ship for urgent medical attention,” Heald said.

Indeed, when a helicopter evacuation is called for, the aircraft often hover over the ship and it can be amazing to witness such heroic efforts.

Because the majority of cruises sail without such incidents, this is something most cruise guests may never see – I’ve been on 40 cruises and never had a helicopter evacuation on any of them. If an evacuation does occur, it can be tempting to capture such a unique moment.

While onboard announcements often implore travelers not to take photos or film the rescue operation, it is the style of filming that can be most dangerous and interfere with emergency personnel.

“The Cruise Director and Captain should not have to keep repeating not to turn the flashes of your phones and cameras,” Heald said. “One can only imagine how dangerous that could be for the pilots.”

Flashes or video lights could potentially cause vision disruptions for emergency personnel as they are implementing delicate maneuvers necessary to reach the ship, lower a basket, secure the guest or crew member requiring care, or otherwise completing their duties.

Furthermore, as the helicopter approaches the cruise ship, flashes or extra lights could cause confusion with navigational lights or indicators for where the aircraft needs to be for such precise work.

Carnival Celebration Airlift

For example, Carnival Venezia had a long-distance emergency airlift in May 2024. With the ship more than 350 nautical miles from shore, the aircraft’s maneuvers required very careful operations to ensure there was adequate fuel for the airlift.

Medical evacuations in poor weather conditions can also cause additional difficulties, and the extra challenges of unwanted flashes or lights can make those operations even more hazardous.

What’s It Like Onboard During an Airlift Evacuation?

Guests who have witnessed emergency evacuations from their cruises have chimed in with their experiences, noting that it would be best if no one videoed or photographed such situations at all.

“It’s definitely not a time for videoing that situation. Have some decency about it. Lend a hand, help that family by following rules. What if it was your family?”

“I can’t imagine even wanting a photo of someone else’s misfortune. I get these helicopters are cool to see, but what’s happening at the moment is frightening and tragic.”

“There’s a great deal of people that have never experienced the ordeal and might be still learning to use their phone. Some people don’t realize their settings can make a big difference.”

During such an incident onboard, crew members will typically close off all or part of the outer decks of the ship, clearing space for the emergency crew to work and for the impacted guest or crew member to be moved where they need to be for the evacuation.

Announcements over the ship’s loudspeakers will also advise those onboard not to interfere and to refrain from such videos and photographs.

It is important to remember that medical evacuations are extreme emergencies for those involved. It is best to stay well away from emergency personnel, including crew members assisting the evacuation, so the operation can be accomplished as smoothly and safely as possible.

Cruise Hive’s great thanks and admiration go out to all emergency personnel who take such risks with evacuations to ensure injured or ill parties get the help they need.