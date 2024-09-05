Carnival is Tweaking Itineraries for Five More Cruise Ships

As cruise lines look to the future, it’s not uncommon for things to change – especially for sailings that are scheduled years ahead. Sometimes cruise lines have to make small changes to balance routes or account for port demand as they learn more information closer to embarkation.

With this in mind, Carnival Cruise Line has been tweaking sailings scheduled for 2025 and 2026 – and just announced some minor itinerary shifts for five more ships – this time for Carnival Celebration, Carnival Elation, Carnival Conquest, Carnival Glory, and Carnival Jubilee.

Impacted guests will not need to take any action, unless they have booked excursions from vendors outside of the cruise line. Tours booked directly through Carnival will be automatically adjusted.

The new itineraries will be reflected in booked passengers’ cruise accounts and on the Carnival website within 24 hours – likely before the end of the day on September 5, 2024.

Carnival Celebration Changes

This Excel-class cruise ship is getting three itinerary changes for 2025 and one for 2026 – with guests getting plenty of notice to plan accordingly.

The earliest change will affect the 7-night Eastern Caribbean sailings on January 5, 2025, which calls on Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos; Puerto Plata / Amber Cove, Dominican Republic; and Nassua, Bahamas.

While all the ports of call are still included on the itinerary, they will be visited in a different order than initially planned. This is also true of Carnival Celebration’s 7-night Eastern Caribbean sailing embarking on June 29, 2025, from PortMiami in Florida – which offers an identical itinerary to the January cruise.

The next change impacts a 6-night Eastern Caribbean sailing that embarks from Miami on May 11, 2025. The 6,500-guest ship will call on Grand Turk, Puerto Plata / Amber Cove, and Nassau, Bahamas as planned – but will visit Grand Turk and Nassau on different dates.

Last but not least, Carnival has shifted the dates for calls on Cozumel, Mexico, and Mahogany Bay (Roatan), Honduras, for the 183,521-gross ton ship’s itinerary that will embark from Miami on March 15, 2026.

This week-long voyage will also call on Celebration Key, Bahamas, which is an upcoming private destination that will be exclusive to Carnival Cruise Line and its sister brands.

Carnival Elation Changes

This ship will see three changes to existing itineraries, specifically in regards to which private island destinations guests will get to visit – with two cruises in 2025 and one in 2026 impacted.

The Fantasy-Class ship, which is homeporting in Jacksonville, Florida, will be operating a 5-night Bahamas cruise embarking on February 8, 2025, and a 6-night Bahamas cruise embarking later in the year on November 24, 2025.

Both sailings currently call on Nassau, Bahamas, and Half Moon Cay, the cruise line’s existing private island destination in the Bahamas. The longer of the two sailings also includes a stop at the soon-to-open Celebration Key.

However, both voyages will see the call on Half Moon Cay switched out with a visit to Princess Cays instead, which is the private island destination belonging to the Carnival-owned Princess Cruises.

Conversely, the planned visit to Princess Cays as part of Carnival Elation’s March 21, 2026, voyage, which is another 5-night Bahamas sailing out of Jacksonville, will be replaced with a call on Celebration Cay, and the time in port has been adjusted accordingly.

Carnival Conquest Changes

Over the next couple years, this Destiny-class ship will be offering some short and sweet Bahamas sailings – but with a few tweaks.

Three of Carnival Conquest’s four-night sailings, all of which are based out of Miami and call on Half Moon Cay and Nassau, Bahamas, are changing the date for when they will visit Nassau.

Carnival Conquest Docked in the Bahamas (Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks)

A slightly longer 5-night Western Caribbean sailing, which embarks on October 1, 2025, and will call on Celebration Key and George Town, Grand Cayman, will reverse the order in which the ports are visited.

Similar to the voyages on Carnival Elation, Carnival Conquest will also swap out a visit to Half Moon Cay with a stop at Princess Cays on its 4-night Bahamas sailing embarking on January 5, 2026.

Carnival Glory Changes

Next on the list of changes is four changes to Carnival Glory’s future Bahamas voyages – all of which are scheduled for 2026.

The first tweak impacts a 4-night sailing out of Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, that embarks on January 12, 2026. The voyage will call on Celebration Key as planned, but will switch out the planned call on the Bimini Islands with a visit to Nassau and change the day of visit.

The same port swap will be made to subsequent sailings embarking from Port Canaveral on February 2, 2026, February 9, 2026, and April 27, 2026 – but for the later sailings only the port of call will change, not the date of visit.

All four sailings offered identical, 4-night itineraries.

Carnival Jubilee Changes

Carnival’s newest and largest ship, Carnival Jubilee, will only see one minor change to its 7-night Western Caribbean sailing embarking from Galveston, Texas, on February 14, 2026.

Read Also: What to Expect When You Go on a Carnival Cruise

The Valentine’s Day voyage will call on Mahogany Bay, Honduras; Costa Maya Mexico; and Cozumel, Mexico.

None of the ports of call have been removed from the itinerary, but the order in which they will be visited has been reversed and the port times for Cozumel and Mahogany Bay have been adjusted slightly to account for the new schedule.