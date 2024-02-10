Carnival Informs Guests About Embarkation Delay Due to Ceremony

Carnival Cruise Line has reached out to guests booked aboard the February 24, 2024 departure for Carnival Jubilee that the ship’s departure will be later than typical to accommodate the vessel’s official naming ceremony.

The cruise line will be firm when enforcing guests’ cruise terminal arrival appointments, and all travelers are expected to abide by their chosen arrival window.

Carnival Jubilee Naming Ceremony Confirmed

The new Carnival Jubilee – sister ship to the wildly popular Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration – will be officially christened on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at Cruise Terminal 25 at Port of Galveston. Because of the naming festivities, the ship’s regular embarkation will be later than typical, and guests are required to adhere to their arrival appointment windows.

Carnival Cruise Line has reached out to guests with a stern reminder about those arrival appointments, as well as the consequences of arriving early.

“You may have heard that Carnival Jubilee’s naming ceremony will be taking place Saturday, February 24,” the email confirmed. “To ensure a smooth experience for our guests and manage all the activities, embarkation will be a bit later than usual. Please DO NOT arrive prior to your Terminal Arrival Appointments as they will be STRICTLY ENFORCED.”

Guest experiences at different Carnival homeports in recent months have been varied, with some travelers reporting that arrival appointments are only general at best, and that arriving earlier than scheduled is a common practice.

Carnival Jubilee Cruise Ship

This is not the cruise line’s policy, however, and all guests are expected to adhere to the time they selected to arrive to the terminal when checking in for their cruise.

“All guests who arrive outside their designated times will be asked to return,” the email said.

Typically, Carnival Jubilee departs Galveston at 4 p.m., but after the naming ceremony, the ship will not depart her Lone Star State homeport until 8 p.m., hence the later embarkation for booked guests.

Guests on the sailing that date are not attending the naming ceremony, which will be held onboard prior to embarkation for the next cruise.

Read Also: Extensive Guide to Port of Galveston Cruise Parking

Despite the later embarkation, there is no change in the ship’s itinerary and no delays are expected as she visits Roatan, Honduras as well as Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico.

Timeline for Carnival Jubilee Naming

The naming festivities are planned for 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 24. Special guests, media representatives, and VIPs will begin boarding the ship at approximately 10:30 a.m., after the previous cruise has completed debarkation.

All attendees will enjoy a lunch in the ship’s larger main dining room, the Pacific Restaurant on Deck 6, aft, and there will be plenty of time to view public areas of the ship and enjoy her most popular features.

Gwen Stefani

While exact options available that day have not been disclosed, it is likely that some special staterooms may be open for tours, live music will be played, the Bolt rollercoaster may be running, and other activities could be available, as is customary when a new ship is christened. Special presentations may also be held throughout he afternoon.

One event that will be part of the festivities is announcing the winner of the special Carnival Jubilee Boots auction, a charity bidding event for a custom Carnival-themed pair of cowboy boots. After just over a week, the top bid for the boots is already up to $14,750. The auction will close on Tuesday, February 20.

Carnival Jubilee Arrives in Galveston (Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

The ship’s official naming ceremony will take place at 3:30 p.m. in the Jubilee Theater with special entertainment, including an appearance by the ship’s newly announced godmother, Gwen Stefani. These ceremonies typically include remarks by cruise line executives, special religious blessings, and other notable moments before a bottle of champagne is broken over the ship’s hull.

Carnival Cruise Line VIPs who will be in attendance to christen Carnival Jubilee include Christine Duffy, President of Carnival Cruise Line, as well as Emeril Lagasse, the cruise line’s Chief Culinary Officer. Additional VIPs are sure to be onboard as well, including authorities from Port of Galveston and other local officials.